Drew Baldridge Enters A Season Of Firsts

(BBR) Country artist Drew Baldridge is experiencing a breakthrough season marked by numerous major career firsts that signal a powerful new chapter in his rise.

Baldridge will celebrate his first ever sold out headline show next week, a defining moment that underscores the growing demand for his gritty, heartfelt songwriting and high energy live performances. The sold out date in Glasgow, Scotland marks his first capacity show as a headlining artist nearly twelve years after moving to Nashville, proving that nothing is impossible in a year already filled with incredible momentum. This major achievement follows another career first earlier this year, when Baldridge completed his first Australian tour opening for Jelly Roll, further expanding his global reach and fan base.

Adding to the milestone streak, Baldridge officially made his acting debut on the small screen in Hallmark Channel's A Grand Ole Opry Christmas, which premiered this weekend. His partnership with Hallmark extends beyond the film through the seasonal hit "Joy To Your World," a collaboration with Mickey Guyton. The song is featured throughout Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas programming event and is now available to stream here.

Capping off this extraordinary season, Baldridge made his first appearance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, where he and Guyton performed "Joy To Your World" on the Hallmark float just before Santa's big reveal. Their performance reached thousands of spectators in New York City and millions of viewers nationwide.

"Every one of these moments feels surreal," Baldridge shares. "I've chased these kinds of dreams for a long time, and to see them all happening at once is incredibly humbling. I'm just grateful for the fans who've believed in me from the start."

With new music, sold out shows, screen credits, and a national television spotlight all aligning, Baldridge's season of firsts marks a turning point in what is shaping up to be his biggest chapter yet. He will continue the celebration this week as his headline Country Born Tour kicks off in the Europe/United Kingdom.

Country Born Tour Dates:

December 2 - Utrecht, Netherlands

December 3 - Koln, Germany

December 5 - Birmingham, UK

December 6 - Manchester, UK

December 7 - Glasgow, UK (SOLD-OUT)

December 9 - London, UK

Related Stories

Drew Baldridge To Rock Private Concerts On Farms Of Lucky Winners

Drew Baldridge Announces Farm Faith Family Tour

Drew Baldridge Enters A Season Of Firsts

Drew Baldridge and Mickey Guyton Team Up To Spread 'Joy To The World'

News > Drew Baldridge