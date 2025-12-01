Lady A Plan Several TV Appearances For Christmas Season

(The GreenRoom) GRAMMY-winning trio Lady A are delivering holiday magic all December long, plotting several national television performances celebrating their new album ON THIS WINTER'S NIGHT (VOLUME 2).

First, the trio brings their decadent harmonies to "Wonderful Christmastime" on The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular tonight, airing at 8P CT on ABC. Tomorrow they join a night of classic heartfelt music and holiday spirit on CMA Country Christmas airing at 8P CT on ABC, bringing their upbeat original, now notching the top 5 in the Adult Contemporary Holiday chart, "Wouldn't Be Christmas," along with a dramatic spin on the classic "Angels We Have Heard On High." Both specials will stream next day on Hulu and Disney+. They will add warming holiday spirit to NBC's TODAY in the 8A hour on Wednesday (12/3) performing their whimsically frilled rendition of "Winter Wonderland."

Christmas morning, fans can catch Lady A when then return to NBC's TODAY with "Why We Sing Noel" to bring the reason for the season into the spotlight before performing on The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Parade on ABC beginning at 9A CT.

Spreading 12 more days of Christmas music, joy and magic, Lady A will also kick off their THIS WINTER'S NIGHT TOUR Friday (12/5) in Atlanta, GA. Their first-ever holiday tour will bring the trio's signature performances "unlike any other" (The New York Post) to 10 cities across the U.S., concluding with a special three-night run at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium. Whether listening from the comfort of their home or experiencing the songs live on tour, audiences will be wrapped in Lady A's signature warmth and festive spirit all December long.

THIS WINTER'S NIGHT TOUR Dates:

12/5/25 - Atlanta, GA @ The Woodruff Arts Center - Atlanta Symphony Hall

12/6/25 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/7/25 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

12/10/25 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

12/12/25 - Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

12/13/25 - Waukegan, IL @ Genesse Theatre

12/14/25 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino - Island Event Center

12/18/25 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

12/19/25 - French Lick, IN @ French Lick Resort

12/21/25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

12/22/25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

12/23/25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

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