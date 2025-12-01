T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE Christmas Special Launching This Week

(2911) GRAMMY-nominated, CMA and EMMY Award-winner, and Grand Ole Opry member T. Graham Brown returns with the new episode of LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country (Channel 58), starting Wednesday, December 3rd at 10/9 p.m. central.

"Well, 'tis the season once again, and I've put together some classic Christmas songs for y'all from some great artist friends of mine. You'll hear Loretta, Tanya, The Bellamys, Exile, Mark Wills, and yours truly. Merry Christmas!!!" says San - T.

How subscribers can listen: SiriusXM subscribers can listen on SiriusXM radios. Those with streaming access can listen online on the go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos, and Pandora NOW speakers.

Airings in December include:

Wednesday, December 03 @ 10 pm ET

Thursday, December 04 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, December 07 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, December 16 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, December 18 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, December 20 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, December21 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, December22 @ 12 pm ET

The holiday season has kept T. Graham very busy

Tuesday, November 25th, 2025, was the 20th Annual Tracy Lawrence Mission: Possible Turkey Fry. T. joined Tracy, Jamey Johnson, Clint Black, Steve Wariner, Charles Esten, and many other artists frying turkeys at the Nashville Fairgrounds. This year's event raised $355,000, distributed 5,350 turkeys, and provided 50,000+ meals throughout Middle Tennessee.

Friday, November 28th, 2025, found T. Graham appearing at the 100th Birthday Celebration of the Grand Ole Opry.

About the night, T. says, "It was a career highlight for me and a family reunion. All the folks at the Opry went above and beyond the call of duty to plan and produce the show of a lifetime. Congratulations to everyone! Happy 100th Birthday, Grand Ole Opry!"

Saturday, November 29th, 2025, T. Graham made a cameo appearance in the new film 'A Grand Ole Opry Christmas' on The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+. The movie stars Kristoffer Polaha, James Denton, Nikki DeLoach, and Brad Paisley, and features appearances by Bill Anderson, Megan Moroney, Pam Tillis, Rhett Akins, WSM's Kelly Sutton, and more.

T. Graham Brown's Upcoming Tour Dates:

DEC 14 - The Carson Center / Paducah, Ky.

JAN 25 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 26 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 27 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 28 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 29 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 30 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 31 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FEB 01 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

APR 30 - The Little Roy and Lizzy Music Fest / Lincolnton, Ga.

MAY 09 - The Amish Country Theater / Berlin, Ohio

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