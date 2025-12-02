Jacquie Roar Shares New Song 'Christmas Miss Me'

(Anchor) Country powerhouse Jacquie Roar is kicking off the season with a sparkle, a strut, and a whole lot of self-respect with the release of her brand-new holiday single, "Christmas Miss Me." Co-written with hitmaker Steve Fee (Max McNown, "A Lot More Free"), the track is a festive, feel-good breakup anthem designed to empower anyone spending the holidays healing, celebrating, and moving on.

Equal parts sass and seasonal cheer, "Christmas Miss Me" blends classic Christmas charm with bold, modern confidence, reminding listeners that sometimes the best gift you can give yourself is closure. With cheeky lyrics such as, "I returned those gifts I got for you and bought a dress, no it won't be a silent night 'cause baby I confess, I'll be rocking around the Xmas tree but it ain't gonna be with you," the song captures Jacquie's signature fire while delivering a message of hope: heartbreak doesn't stand a chance when you remember who you are.

"The holidays have a way of cranking your emotions up to a hundred," Jacquie shares. "I wrote 'Christmas Miss Me' to say: go ahead, cry for a minute...but then fix your hair, put on that dress, and remember you're the gift. The season can still be merry, and so can you."

With "Christmas Miss Me," Jacquie Roar reminds us that even the chill of winter can't dim the glow of a woman who knows her worth.

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