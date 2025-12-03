JD Shelburne and Crystal Gayle Share 'Silver Bells'

(B! Noticed) Kentucky-born country standout JD Shelburne and Grand Ole Opry member and multi-award-winning country artist, Crystal Gayle, have added a fresh, heartfelt version of "Silver Bells" to his expanding holiday repertoire.

Bart Busch produced the holiday favorite, recorded and tracked at Saxman Studios in Mt. Juliet, TN. The Christmas classic premiered yesterday on Country Evolution, further showcasing the artistry and fan-centered spirit that have shaped Shelburne's remarkable career. Fans can listen to JD's complete holiday catalog by tuning in to his Christmas playlist on Spotify.

"I recently made my Grand Ole Opry debut in July, sharing the stage with fellow Kentucky native and Opry Member Crystal Gayle. Crystal has been a beloved figure in Kentucky throughout my life, and growing up on a farm, my mom often talked about her and Loretta. I've loved her music and her story for years. It was surreal to meet her at various events, and on my debut night, she performed and later invited my family and me into her dressing room for photos and a meeting. She was very kind to everyone. A few weeks after my debut, I saw she followed me on Instagram and started commenting on my posts. We quickly connected, exchanged numbers, and kept in touch. I asked if she would record with me, and she said, "YES!" We decided to cover the classic Christmas song, "Silver Bells." It was an honor to sing with a Grammy-winning artist and such an accomplished musician. I'm excited for our fans to hear our version-Crystal nailed it!

Crystal Gayle added, "I first met JD Shelburne and his beautiful family when he was making his Opry debut. He was fantastic. When he asked me to sing with him on one of my favorite classic Christmas songs, "Silver Bells," I was honored. It is always great singing with a fellow Kentuckian. Love you, JD!"

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