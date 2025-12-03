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Lainey Wilson Shares 'Let It Snow' With Bing Crosby Video

12-03-2025
Lainey Wilson Shares 'Let It Snow' With Bing Crosby Video

(BBR) Lainey Wilson shares a new video for her version of "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" with Bing Crosby today, which was created in partnership with Hershey's and features animated versions of the two artists.

"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" is featured on Wilson's new EP, Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition), which also includes the title track as well as instrumental versions of both songs, and is now available on 12-inch vinyl, 7-inch vinyl and CD. Purchase here.

In further celebration of the holiday season, Wilson performed a medley of "Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition)" and "Somewhere Over Laredo" during last week's 99th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and will perform at the Grand Ole Opry next Wednesday, December 10 as part of their special Christmas show.

Adding to yet another monumental year, Wilson earned her ninth #1 at country radio this week, as "Somewhere Over Laredo" tops charts in the U.S. after also peaking at #1 in the U.K. and Canada. The single is from the deluxe version of Wilson's award-winning album, Whirlwind (stream/purchase HERE), and is nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Wilson is also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at next year's ceremony for "Trailblazer," her collaboration with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert.

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