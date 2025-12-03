Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Honors Horse Haven of Tennessee With 2025 Idyllwind Award

(EBM) Country music icon and passionate animal advocate Miranda Lambert announces her MuttNation Foundation's 2025 Idyllwind Award, honoring Horse Haven of Tennessee in Seymour, Tenn. with a $25,000 donation.

The Idyllwind Award, named in honor of Lambert's first horse, Idyllwind Ellund, annually recognizes an outstanding U.S. equine rescue or sanctuary that rehabilitates and/or rehomes horses that have been neglected, abused or abandoned, while also educating the public about the difficult conditions these horses face.

"One thing that really stood out about Horse Haven of Tennessee is that they're available for emergency equine rescue to all 95 counties in the state - that's huge," shares Lambert of this year's recipient. "And, of course, the amazing work they do to help rehabilitate and rehome the animals that come into their care."

"At Horse Haven of Tennessee, every rescue begins with hope, and the Idyllwind Award helps turn that hope into healing," notes Ashley Ford, Executive Director. "This support strengthens our ability to rehabilitate neglected and abused horses, giving them the care, safety, and second chances they deserve. We are incredibly grateful for this partnership and the impact it will have on the equines who rely on us."

Lambert introduced the Idyllwind Award last year at the Boot Barn x Wonderwest 2024 Fashion Show. This year, Boot Barn - which serves as the exclusive retailer of her lifestyle brand, Idyllwind - held a donation-at-checkout campaign in September with 100% of funds raised supporting the Idyllwind Award horse rescues.

"At Boot Barn, we believe upholding the traditions of the West means caring for everything that makes that life possible-especially the horses that define so much of the Western spirit," says Stephen Loscko, VP of Marketing and Media at Boot Barn. "Miranda Lambert's commitment to equine welfare echoes our dedication to supporting all those who live and breathe the Western lifestyle. We're proud to join her in recognizing organizations like Horse Haven of Tennessee and the life-changing work they do for equine rescue and rehabilitation."

Lambert, one of the most passionate and celebrated animal advocates, has championed shelter pets her entire life. Her deep affinity for horses grew more serious when she began showing in 2014. In 2024, she won a Blue Ribbon at the 2024 Oklahoma State Fair for her Gypsy Vanner horses.

"The bond is unlike any other," she shares of what makes horses so special. "It's a complete and mutual trust - there's no other word for it - just love." She currently owns six horses and two dogs, plus several cats, goats and chickens.

The Idyllwind Award is administered by the MuttNation Foundation, a donation-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

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