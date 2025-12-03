Patty Griffin Unveils 2026 Live Dates

(BHM) 2x GRAMMY Award-winning artist Patty Griffin has announced an eagerly awaited series of 2026 live shows, including headline performances and very special double bills with 5x GRAMMY Award-winning blues icon Taj Mahal and legendary 2x GRAMMY Award-winner Rickie Lee Jones. Dates get underway February 11 at Albuquerque, NM's KiMo Theatre and then travel through the month. All tickets are on sale this Friday.

The new dates join a series of previously announced live performances for Griffin, including a hometown holiday headline show at Austin, TX's Paramount Theatre (December 19), a top-billed appearance on Sixthman's beloved Cayamo: A Journey Through Song cruise (sailing March 13-20, 2026 from Miami, FL to San Juan, Puerto Rico and Cayo Levantado, Dominican Republic), and a pair of summer shows supporting Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, set for Lenox, MA's Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood (July 28) and Vienna, VA - Filene Center at Wolf Trap's (July 29).

The upcoming live run celebrates the acclaimed release earlier this year of Griffin's 11th studio collection and first new album in over six years, Crown Of Roses, available everywhere now on her own PGM Recordings label via Thirty Tigers. Produced by longtime collaborator Craig Ross and featuring musical contributions from Griffin's trusted band members David Pulkingham (guitar) and Michael Longoria (drums), Crown Of Roses drifts from spare folk to gauzy Americana to sly gospel blues over the course of eight moody new songs that evoke the scrubby west of Griffin's adopted Texas and the calming verdancy of her home state of Maine. From the atmospheric "Born In A Cage" and the spectral "Long Time" (which includes a backing vocal cameo from Robert Plant) to the sparse, emotional authenticity of "Way Up To The Sky," Crown of Roses is among Patty Griffin's most profound works to date, continuing her exceptional talent for translating thorny concepts and finely wrought character studies into songs that speak as much to her own experience as they do to the lives of those who have loved her music now for more than three decades.

DECEMBER

19 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

FEBRUARY 2026

11 - Albuquerque, NM - KiMo Theatre

13 - Santa Fe, NM -The Lensic

15 - Tucson, AZ - La Rosa

17 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre *

18 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia *

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern *

22 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre

24 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall **

25 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall **

26 - Seattle, WA,- Moore Theatre **

MARCH 2026

13-20 - Miami, FL - Cayamo: A Journey Through Song (SOLD OUT)

JULY 2026

28 - Lenox, MA - Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood ***

29 - Vienna, VA - Filene Center at Wolf Trap ***

* w/ Taj Mahal

** w/ Rickie Lee Jones

*** w/ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

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