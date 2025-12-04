Dustin Lynch And Friends Benefit Concert Raised Over $32K

(BBR) Hosting his annual Dustin Lynch And Friends Benefit Concert at his former high school, Tullahoma High School, for the tenth year on Tuesday night (12/2), Tullahoma, TN-native Dustin Lynch raised over $32K for two local organizations making a direct impact on children and families in Coffee County: Bel Aire PTO Inclusive Playground, which is raising funds to build the school's first inclusive playground for special needs children, and Isaiah 117 House, which provides a safe, comforting home environment for children awaiting foster placement.

Likewise, toys were collected for Toys for Tots for the area. The evening also featured special guest appearances from hit songwriters Ben Johnson, Josh Thompson, and Austin Shawn.

Fresh off a landmark year that delivered his milestone 10th #1 with "Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll)," Lynch continued his run of high-impact moments throughout 2025. Currently co-headlining the nationwide TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR with Scotty McCreery, the MULTI-PLATINUM entertainer is performing to packed audiences across the country with a career-spanning set that blends his signature hits, new music like his current Country radio single "Easy To Love," and newly expanded influences. Earlier this year, Lynch made history as the first country artist to secure a Wynn Nightlife residency in Las Vegas, where his high-energy club sets spotlighted dance-driven remixes from his Club Set Remixes EP, reimagined by top EDM producers including MOONLGHT and MC4D. He further pushed genre boundaries with his first-ever original EDM collaboration, "Home To You" with MC4D, introducing his unmistakable country tone to the global dance space.

Showcasing his versatility across platforms, Lynch also made a buzzed-about appearance on CBS' The Road, joining Keith Urban as his on-stage partner and co-mentor during the Tulsa, Oklahoma episode. Stepping in for Blake Shelton, Lynch offered real-time performance insight to the top seven contestants, earning praise for elevating the competition with sharp, grounded artist-to-artist feedback, from calling standout group numbers a "10 out of 10" to championing contestant Adam Sanders and identifying the night's strongest original performance. His role on the episode marked one of the season's most memorable guest appearances and reinforced his continued influence within the format.

Capping a defining year, Lynch was also recognized during CMA Week at the 2025 BMI Country Awards, where "Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll)" was honored among the year's 50 most-performed country songs. The recognition places Lynch alongside BMG's standout roster of songwriter and artist honorees, underscoring the lasting impact of the collaboration and reinforcing Lynch's position as one of country music's most consistent hitmakers.

Dustin Lynch 2025 Tour Dates

DECEMBER

4 | Ralston, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena+

5 | Fargo, ND - SCHEELS Arena+

6 | Duluth, MN - AMSOIL Arena+

11 | Aspen, CO - NHL Alumni Weekend - DJ Club Set

12 | Tulsa, OK - Skyline Event Center

13 | Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas

+ TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR

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