Megan Moroney Announces The Cloud 9 Tour

(AEG) Megan Moroney announces her forthcoming THE CLOUD 9 TOUR - a 2026 international headline run launching on May 29 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH, with dates currently scheduled through October.

The 43-date tour will feature stops at some of the biggest arenas in North America, Europe, and the UK, including New York City's Barclays Center, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United Center in Chicago, and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. All tickets for THE CLOUD 9 TOUR go on sale Friday, December 12, at 10 a.m. local time.

One of the most sought-after acts on the scene today, Moroney unveiled her plans for THE CLOUD 9 TOUR less than two months after wrapping up her history-making AM I OKAY? TOUR - a SOLD-OUT run that broke attendance records at multiple venues across the U.S. Named for her globally anticipated third studio album (due out February 20), THE CLOUD 9 TOUR will find the MULTI-PLATINUM superstar taking the stage in major North American cities like Atlanta, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Dallas before heading overseas in September. In addition to performing in Paris for the very first time (at the legendary Le Trianon on September 21), Moroney will bring her electrifying live show to London, Oslo, Stockholm, and more before closing out her European/UK trek at the SSE Arena in Belfast on October 1. Along the way, she'll also make the rounds at a number of summer festivals, appearing at Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI (on June 18) and Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, IA (on July 24).

THE CLOUD 9 TOUR announcement arrives as Moroney gets set to receive the Storyteller of the Year honor at Variety's Hitmakers event this Saturday (12/6) in L.A. As part of the ninth annual Hitmakers celebration, the Emo Cowgirl will join the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, Addison Rae, Rose, and other elite honorees recognized for their breakthrough success in 2025. "We're honored to highlight some of the artists and executives who have made the biggest impact over the past year," stated Variety's executive music editor Jem Aswad, who praised Moroney for "her storytelling on her stellar album Am I Okay?"

Last month, Moroney announced the upcoming release of Cloud 9 and instantly made headlines in leading publications like Rolling Stone, Billboard, MusicRow, Country Now, and Holler (who stated that "Megan Moroney has finally gifted us the news we've been waiting for," adding that "new music from Moroney is cause for celebration"). One of the most eagerly awaited albums of 2026, Cloud 9 will feature Country radio hits like "6 Months Later" - a GOLD-certified Top 10 smash that marked her highest Billboard Hot 100 debut to date) and "Beautiful Things" (a massive live favorite that debuted at No. 64 on the Hot 100). Pre-orders are now available for the main vinyl edition of Cloud 9 in Megan's Signature Pink - Standard - go here for more info.

Kicking off a bold new chapter for Moroney, Cloud 9 will follow the GOLD-certified Am I Okay? - an era-defining, lavishly acclaimed album that emerged as 2024's third-biggest Billboard 200 debut from a female Country artist and served up colossal hits like its 2X PLATINUM title track (her second No. 1 at Country radio) and PLATINUM-certified "No Caller ID." One of the most buzzed-about tours of 2025, Moroney's coast-to-coast run in support of her sophomore LP featured her debut performances at iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall in New York City and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Earlier this fall, Moroney immortalized the blockbuster tour with her first-ever live album, the 24-song Am I Okay? Tour (Live).

ANNOUNCED DATES FOR MEGAN MORONEY'S THE CLOUD 9 TOUR:

MAY

29 | Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

30 | Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

JUNE

2 | Chicago, IL - United Center

5 | Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

6 | Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum

8 | Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

12 | Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

13 | St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

16 | Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

18 | Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

19 | Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

20 | Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

JULY

7 | Boston, MA - TD Garden

9 | Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

10 | Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

11 | Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

14 | Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

16 | Orlando, FL - Kia Center

17 | Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

18 | Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

24 | Monticello, IA - Great Jones County Fair

25 | Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

26 | Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

28 | Denver, CO - Ball Arena

AUGUST

1 | Portland, OR - Moda Center

2 | Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

5 | Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

7 | Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

11 | Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

14 | Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

15 | Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

16 | Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

18 | Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

21 | Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

SEPTEMBER

13 | Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

15 | Stockholm, SE - Annexet

18 | Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria

19 | Tilburg, NL - 013 Poppodium

21 | Paris, FR - Le Trianon

23 | London, UK - Eventim Apollo

26 | Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

27 | Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

OCTOBER

1 | Belfast, UK - SSE Arena

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