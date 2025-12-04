Zach Bryan Expands With Heaven On Tour

(AEG) Zach Bryan adds new dates to his biggest international tour yet: With Heaven On Tour in 2026. New dates include April 3 & 4 in Tulsa, July 25 in Eugene, and September 21 & 22 in Toronto.

Zach Bryan is coming off a massive fall run with sold out shows at major college football stadiums in the United States, highlighted by a September concert at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI: the first concert ever held at the largest football stadium in the Northern Hemisphere, which set a record for largest single ticketed concert in U.S. history.

He recently confirmed the release of his upcoming album With Heaven on Top, for January 9, 2026. See all of the With Heaven On Tour 2026 Dates below:

Saturday, March 7, 2026 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll

Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll

Saturday, March 21, 2026 - San Antonio, TX - The Alamodome

Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll

Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Baton Rouge, LA - Tiger Stadium

Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll

Friday, April 3, 2026 - Tulsa, OK - H.A. Chapman Stadium

Main: Trampled by Turtles | Supporting: J.R. Carroll

Saturday, April 4, 2026 - Tulsa, OK - H.A. Chapman Stadium

Main: Trampled by Turtles | Supporting: J.R. Carroll

Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Louisville, KY - L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Main: Kings of Leon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll

Saturday, April 18, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll

Saturday, April 25, 2026 - Lincoln, NE - Memorial Stadium

Main: Kings of Leon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll

Saturday, May 2, 2026 - Starkville, MS - Davis Wade Stadium

Main: Dijon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll

Saturday, May 9, 2026 - Cleveland, OH - Huntington Bank Field

Main: Dijon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - San Sebastián, Spain - Donostia Arena

Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara

Sunday, May 31, 2026 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuhne

Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 - Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena

Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara

Saturday, June 6, 2026 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Philips Stadion

Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara

Friday, June 12, 2026 - Liverpool, UK - Anfield Stadium

Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili

Sunday, June 14, 2026 - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield

Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili

Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Cork, Ireland - Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili

Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Cork, Ireland - Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Boucher Playing Fields

Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Boucher Playing Fields

Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili

Saturday, July 25, 2026 - Eugene, OR - Autzen Stadium

Main: Alabama Shakes | Supporting: Fey Fili

Friday, July 31, 2026 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili

Saturday, August 1, 2026 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili

Friday, August 7, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium

Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili

Thursday, August 13, 2026 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili

Friday, August 14, 2026 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili

Saturday, August 22, 2026 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili

Saturday, September 5, 2026 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili

Friday, September 18, 2026 - Dover, DE - The Woodlands

Main: Kings of Leon | Supporting: Gabriella Rose, Fey Fili

Saturday, September 19, 2026 - Dover, DE - The Woodlands

Main: Alabama Shakes | Supporting: Fey Fili, Gabriella Rose

Monday, September 21, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Main: Tramples by Turtles | Supporting: Gabriella Rose

Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Main: Trampled by Turtles | Supporting: Gabriella Rose

Friday, October 2, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Main: Gregory Alan Isakov | Supporting: Gabriella Rose

Saturday, October 3, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Main: Gregory Alan Isakov | Supporting: Gabriella Rose

Saturday, October 10, 2026 - Auburn, AL - Jordan-Hare Stadium

Main: Gregory Alan Isakov | Supporting: Gabriella Rose

Related Stories

Zach Bryan's 'With Heaven On Top' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

Zach Bryan Unplugs For Acoustic Version Of New Album 'With Heaven On Top'

Zach Bryan Releases New Album 'Heaven On Top'

Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joined Zach Bryan On Stage At Red Rocks (2025 In Review)

News > Zach Bryan