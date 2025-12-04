Zach Bryan Expands With Heaven On Tour

(AEG) Zach Bryan adds new dates to his biggest international tour yet: With Heaven On Tour in 2026. New dates include April 3 & 4 in Tulsa, July 25 in Eugene, and September 21 & 22 in Toronto.
Zach Bryan is coming off a massive fall run with sold out shows at major college football stadiums in the United States, highlighted by a September concert at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI: the first concert ever held at the largest football stadium in the Northern Hemisphere, which set a record for largest single ticketed concert in U.S. history.
He recently confirmed the release of his upcoming album With Heaven on Top, for January 9, 2026. See all of the With Heaven On Tour 2026 Dates below:
Saturday, March 7, 2026 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center
Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
Saturday, March 21, 2026 - San Antonio, TX - The Alamodome
Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Baton Rouge, LA - Tiger Stadium
Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
Friday, April 3, 2026 - Tulsa, OK - H.A. Chapman Stadium
Main: Trampled by Turtles | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
Saturday, April 4, 2026 - Tulsa, OK - H.A. Chapman Stadium
Main: Trampled by Turtles | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Louisville, KY - L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Main: Kings of Leon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
Saturday, April 18, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
Saturday, April 25, 2026 - Lincoln, NE - Memorial Stadium
Main: Kings of Leon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
Saturday, May 2, 2026 - Starkville, MS - Davis Wade Stadium
Main: Dijon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
Saturday, May 9, 2026 - Cleveland, OH - Huntington Bank Field
Main: Dijon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - San Sebastián, Spain - Donostia Arena
Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara
Sunday, May 31, 2026 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuhne
Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara
Wednesday, June 3, 2026 - Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena
Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara
Saturday, June 6, 2026 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken
Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara
Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Philips Stadion
Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O'Meara
Friday, June 12, 2026 - Liverpool, UK - Anfield Stadium
Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
Sunday, June 14, 2026 - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield
Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Cork, Ireland - Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Cork, Ireland - Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Boucher Playing Fields
Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
Wednesday, June 24, 2026 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Boucher Playing Fields
Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
Saturday, July 25, 2026 - Eugene, OR - Autzen Stadium
Main: Alabama Shakes | Supporting: Fey Fili
Friday, July 31, 2026 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium
Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
Saturday, August 1, 2026 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium
Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
Friday, August 7, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium
Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
Thursday, August 13, 2026 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
Friday, August 14, 2026 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
Saturday, August 22, 2026 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
Saturday, September 5, 2026 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
Friday, September 18, 2026 - Dover, DE - The Woodlands
Main: Kings of Leon | Supporting: Gabriella Rose, Fey Fili
Saturday, September 19, 2026 - Dover, DE - The Woodlands
Main: Alabama Shakes | Supporting: Fey Fili, Gabriella Rose
Monday, September 21, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Main: Tramples by Turtles | Supporting: Gabriella Rose
Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Main: Trampled by Turtles | Supporting: Gabriella Rose
Friday, October 2, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
Main: Gregory Alan Isakov | Supporting: Gabriella Rose
Saturday, October 3, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
Main: Gregory Alan Isakov | Supporting: Gabriella Rose
Saturday, October 10, 2026 - Auburn, AL - Jordan-Hare Stadium
Main: Gregory Alan Isakov | Supporting: Gabriella Rose
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