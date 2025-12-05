2 Lane Summer Share Wedding Version Of 'Til I Found You'

(Quartz Hill) Soulful country-pop duo, 2 Lane Summer, today released a piano-led wedding version of their uplifting power ballad "Til I Found You." Whereas the never-give-up-on-love song's original, full-band version boasts a radio-ready groove, the new, stripped-back wedding version is made for slow dancing.

Accompanied only by Alex Wright (the Academy of Country Music's 2025 Piano / Keyboards Player of the Year), 2 Lane Summer members Joe Hanson and Chris Ray shine a greater spotlight on the song's romantic lyric and the duo's trademark vocal harmonies, which Billboard has described as "bold and beautiful."

"We wanted to release a wedding version of 'Til I Found You' because our fans have been asking for it," says Chris. "Joe and I are always getting requests to sing at fans' weddings, and we just got back from California, where a fan even wanted us to sing while he got down on one knee and proposed to his girl!"

Written by the track's producer, Ash Bowers (Matt Stell's No. 1 "Prayed For You"), alongside Mike Mobley (Rascal Flatts' Platinum-certified "Easy") and Martin McDaniel, "Til I Found You" serves to remind anyone who's brokenhearted or jaded that your perfect soulmate could still step into your life at any moment:

I was a rolling stone

On a road to nowhere

I was a shot in the dark

Didn't think I had a prayer

You saved me, you gave me

Something real that I can hold on to

I, I was lost, I was lost

Til I found you

"This song is a testimony about how, when you find the right person, they truly change your world and make you a better person, and inspire you in so many ways," says Joe.

2 Lane Summer continues to organically amass a fast-growing fan base, including more than 700,000 social media followers. Releasing their debut EP, The Love Songs, shortly after signing with Quartz Hill Records earlier this year, 2 Lane Summer's music catalog has surpassed 16 million streams.

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