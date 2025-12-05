Corey Kent And Koe Wetzel Hit 'Rocky Mountain Low' With New Song

(EBM) Multi-platinum country star Corey Kent reaches rock bottom in a devastating new collaboration, "Rocky Mountain Low" (feat. Koe Wetzel). Featuring a swampy groove and the agony of barely hanging on, the track is out today (12/5).

A desolate Western rocker co-written by Kent alongside Austin Goodloe, Michael Tyler and Thomas Archer, "Rocky Mountain Low" finds Kent and Wetzel careening down a heartbreak spiral, falling from the high of a woman's love. And before landing in a canyon of despair, they hit every emotional boulder on the way.

"'Rocky Mountain Low' is one of my favorite songs I've ever recorded," Kent reflects. "It has all the rock and roll elements I grew up on and all the country influences I love. I asked my buddy Koe to jump on the second verse, and he was the person I pictured when writing that part, so having him on the track just makes it feel even more authentic."

With production by Goodloe, low-down country grit meets the golden shimmer of '70s rock, to create an avalanche of soul-chilling angst. A weary vocal blend and the muted thump of a damaged heart join the lonely howl of electric guitars, with no strength left to fight off the pain.

"Corey and I have talked about working together for a while now, and this song finally gave us the chance," shared Wetzel. "I heard it once and knew it was the one. I'm really proud of how it came together."

The first taste of new music since Kent's 2025 EP Poster Child, "Rocky Mountain Low" (feat. Koe Wetzel) will impact Country Radio on Monday (12/8). Despite the single's wounded theme, the independently-minded artist continues scaling a steep trail to superstardom.

Surpassing 1 billion career streams earlier in the year, Kent's second No. 1 single "This Heart" was certified GOLD by the RIAA this week, and his hard-driving hit "Something's Gonna Kill Me" is approaching PLATINUM status. Both join Kent's TRIPLE-PLATINUM No. 1 breakout "Wild As Her."

Looking ahead, the Oklahoma native will join Jason Aldean's Full Throttle World Tour in February 2026 for a series of dates in Australia and New Zealand. Next April, Kent will return to the massive Stagecoach festival in Indio, California (4/25). And in May, he'll be back overseas for the Highways Festival in London, U.K. (5/16), plus a handful of headline dates in Germany and The Netherlands.

Recognized by Rolling Stone as an artist that is "poised to be country's latest red dirt star," Kent has become a decorated artist on the rise, growing from humble heartland roots into a Triple-Platinum certified No. 1 hit maker with one billion career streams.

Rising from the vibrant Red Dirt country scene as the embodiment of authenticity, Kent set his sights on Nashville as a teen, bringing his self-penned catalog of country-rock anthems with him. But after the pandemic coincided with the loss of his first publishing deal, Kent was forced to move to Texas and get a job on a paving crew to pay the bills, yet he stubbornly refused to call music quits, with honky-tonks and dancehalls on both sides of the Red River becoming his stomping ground.

Fast forward a few years and the hit single "Wild As Her" proved he was right all along. An untamed tribute to a free-spirited stunner, the track re-invigorated Kent's career as a now Triple-Platinum-certified No. 1 at country radio, and the lead single off his 2023 major label album debut, Blacktop. Since then, Kent's track "Something's Gonna Kill Me" went Gold and he also earned his second No. 1 at country radio with track "This Heart," as the song reached the top of both the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart and the Billboard Country Airplay chart this summer.

Kent released his sophomore major-label album, Black Bandana, to critical acclaim in 2024, with Music Row Magazine describing the title track as "gently but unrelentingly uplifting." He's also earned next-big thing accolades along the way, including recognition from CMT and the Opry Next Stage program and toured with the likes of Morgan Wallen, Jon Pardi, Jason Aldean, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum and more.

Defined by the tenacity and trailblazing spirit he developed from years of cutting his teeth on the road, Kent is now kickstarting a new chapter, taking his creativity to new heights.

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