Maddox Batson Collaborates With Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey

(EBM) Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey is kicking the party into high gear with a brand-new collaboration featuring breakout country music star Maddox Batson, delivering a feel-good, high-energy music moment that will fire up crowds on The Greatest Party On Earth tour.

In an unprecedented moment for Ringling's 150-year legacy, the show will feature its first-ever artist collaboration, complete with a custom remix of Batson's music, an exclusive song launch and a custom music video showcased inside the live performance.

The collaboration with Batson, the youngest male artist to appear on Billboard's 21 Under 21, is designed exclusively for Ringling, in which the custom mashup blends Batson's modern country sound with the adrenaline of live circus performance, creating a dance-worthy moment guaranteed to get audiences on their feet.

"Music fuels everything in this new era of Ringling, where high-energy sound meets nonstop circus action," said Juliette Feld Grossman, CEO of Feld Entertainment and Producer of The Greatest Show On Earth. "When we learned Maddox grew up going to the circus with his family, integrating his music into The Greatest Party On Earth felt like the perfect remix of his country roots reimagined in a bold, modern way for both Ringling fans and Maddox's audience."

The in-show moment features exclusive video footage of Batson performing his upcoming track, "If I See Her Again," debuting for the first time on January 2 in Tampa. Fans will also hear hit songs "Girl In Green" and "No More," all reworked into a custom Ringling-style mix created to elevate the show's already supercharged energy.

The soundtrack pairs with Ringling's street-style unicycle act, where performers shred, flip and defy gravity on unicycles - all choreographed to the beats of Batson's mashup. With the teen star appearing on a massive LED screen, the moment becomes a pulse-pounding fusion of music, circus and all-out fun.

"I grew up going to the circus, so this collab with Ringling is like a dream coming full circle," said Batson. "Seeing my music become part of The Greatest Show On Earth is just awesome. Getting to go behind the scenes, bounce on the trampoline, climb on the rocket that shoots a performer 110 feet in the air and even try the unicycle - it was one of the coolest days of my life. Now I get why they call it The Greatest Show On Earth!"

Audiences can snag limited-edition Ringling x Maddox Batson merch at Ringling tour stops nationwide. Fans can also catch Maddox's behind-the-scenes circus-skills adventure during Ringling's high-energy pre-show celebration, included with every ticket and starting one hour before showtime. Special Ringling x Maddox Batson digital content is also available across Ringling's YouTube and social platforms.

This collaboration joins Ringling's refreshed soundtrack, featuring beat drops, live drumming, dance battles, DJ-led moments and chart-topping hits. The mashup infuses Batson's signature country-pop style into the modern Ringling soundscape, enhancing the show's party atmosphere from start to finish.

Tickets for The Greatest Show On Earth are available at Ringling.com/Maddox. Performances begin January 2 and will travel to more than 60 U.S. cities during the 16-month tour. Maddox fans can use the offer code MADDOX for $10 off each ticket. This offer is valid for select seats and performances, with a maximum of 8 tickets per order. The code is only valid online.

Batson's collaboration with Ringling arrives on the heels of his 40+ city Live Worldwide Tour 2026 announcement, spanning North American and European dates. Hailed as "A young star, new on the country charts already striking a chord and hitting all the right notes" by NBC Nightly News, the announcement follows a breakout year that included his Grand Ole Opry debut, a high-profile appearance at Stagecoach, the 29-city I Need A Truck Tour and support dates for Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind Tour. Batson continues to raise the bar for his young professional career.

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