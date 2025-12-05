Thomas Rhett Live From Fenway Park Released

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum country superstar Thomas Rhett releases THOMAS RHETT LIVE FROM FENWAY PARK, capturing the electricity of his sold-out headlining debut at Boston's iconic ballpark.

Recorded before more than 35,000 fans, the EP bottles the heart and unparalleled energy that lit up Fenway as Thomas Rhett delivered hit after hit, including "Make Me Wanna," "Beautiful As You" and "Somethin' 'Bout A Woman" featuring Teddy Swims, which the RIAA has officially certified as Platinum.

Available now, fans everywhere can relive the unforgettable stadium roar, sing-alongs and the emotional moments that made his return to Fenway nothing short of a home-run triumph.

"Too many memories to count. Some I remember vividly, and some are foggy, for reasons I'm sure you can imagine," shares Thomas Rhett in his letter to Boston. "Pretty sure I've played most every venue that this town has to offer - from the House of Blues to my first ever tour opening for Toby Keith at the Xfinity Center, to the home of the Patriots opening for my buddy Kenny Chesney. I've opened in this building twice for Jason Aldean, and I also got to witness a masterpiece performance by the one and only Kid Rock. To arguably my favorite show I've ever played here, which was two years ago over at TD Garden. And to cap all that off, getting to headline here tonight for my very first time alongside my brother Teddy Swims is a moment that I cannot explain to you. I've drank most of your beers at a bar, most of your bars out of beer. I've eaten my weight in lobster rolls. Tried and failed every time to get a reservation at Neptune Oyster. Thrown my guts up on a whale-watching tour. And, attended my fair share of Red Sox games. Needless to say, this place has always been and always will be one of my favorite places to play on the planet. I have a lot of history in this city and I love y'all so much."

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