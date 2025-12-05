Treaty Oak Revival Plan U.S. Headline Tour

(2b) Five-piece powerhouse Treaty Oak Revival has announced a 2026 U.S. headline tour that they are launching in support of their acclaimed new album West Texas Degenerate.

Kicking off February 5th at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA, the 25-city trek will hit arenas and amphitheaters across the country, including CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, WAMU Theater in Seattle, Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The tour also marks the band's first-ever headline performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. Ticket presales begin Thursday, December 11th, with general on-sale following on Friday, December 12th at 12 p.m. local time.

The tour features support from Wade Forster, William Clark Green, Laredo, Huser Brothers, Gannon Fremin & CCREV, and Parker Ryan, varying by date. A full tour routing is included below. For tickets and additional information, visit treatyoakrevival.com.

About the tour the band shared, "Our fans have shown up for us in ways we never expected, and this tour feels like the best way to pay that back. We're still the same degenerates, just a whole lot louder, and we're ready to raise hell with everyone who walks through those doors."

Dec. 5, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Dec. 11, 2025 - Odessa, TX - Ector County Coliseum

Dec. 12, 2025 - Ardmore, OK - Heritage Hall

Dec. 13, 2025 - Lubbock, TX - Cook's Garage

Dec. 14, 2025 - Lubbock, TX - Cook's Garage

Dec. 19, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Dec. 20, 2025 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Dec. 31, 2025 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Feb. 5, 2026 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

Feb. 6, 2026 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Feb. 7, 2026 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 12, 2026 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Feb. 13, 2026 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

Feb. 14, 2026 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

Feb. 19, 2026 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Feb. 20, 2026 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

Feb. 21, 2026 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Mar. 12, 2026 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena

Mar. 13, 2026 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Mar. 14, 2026 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

Mar. 26, 2026 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum

Mar. 27, 2026 - Knoxville, TN - Food City Center

Mar. 28, 2026 - Opelika, AL - Auburn Rodeo

Apr. 11, 2026 - Gonzales, TX - Cattle Country Festival

Apr. 25, 2026 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach 2026

Apr. 26, 2026 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Apr. 30, 2026 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

May 1, 2026 - Spokane, WA - Numerica Veterans Arena

May 2, 2026 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

May 14, 2026 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater

May 15, 2026 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

May 16, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

May 28, 2026 - Panama City Beach, FL - Gulf Coast Jam 2026

May 29, 2026 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheatre

June 18, 2026 - North Lawrence, OH - The Country Fest 2026

June 19, 2026 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tallboys 2026

June 25, 2026 - Bonner Springs, KS - Country Stampede

June 26, 2026 - North Platte, NE - NEBRASKAland Days

July 1, 2026 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 8, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout

July 11, 2026 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

July 17, 2026 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Frontier Days

July 18, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 8, 2026 - Oshkosh, WI - xRoads41

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