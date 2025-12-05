Treaty Oak Revival Plan U.S. Headline Tour

(2b) Five-piece powerhouse Treaty Oak Revival has announced a 2026 U.S. headline tour that they are launching in support of their acclaimed new album West Texas Degenerate.
Kicking off February 5th at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA, the 25-city trek will hit arenas and amphitheaters across the country, including CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, WAMU Theater in Seattle, Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
The tour also marks the band's first-ever headline performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. Ticket presales begin Thursday, December 11th, with general on-sale following on Friday, December 12th at 12 p.m. local time.
The tour features support from Wade Forster, William Clark Green, Laredo, Huser Brothers, Gannon Fremin & CCREV, and Parker Ryan, varying by date. A full tour routing is included below. For tickets and additional information, visit treatyoakrevival.com.
About the tour the band shared, "Our fans have shown up for us in ways we never expected, and this tour feels like the best way to pay that back. We're still the same degenerates, just a whole lot louder, and we're ready to raise hell with everyone who walks through those doors."
Dec. 5, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Dec. 11, 2025 - Odessa, TX - Ector County Coliseum
Dec. 12, 2025 - Ardmore, OK - Heritage Hall
Dec. 13, 2025 - Lubbock, TX - Cook's Garage
Dec. 14, 2025 - Lubbock, TX - Cook's Garage
Dec. 19, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
Dec. 20, 2025 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Dec. 31, 2025 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Feb. 5, 2026 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
Feb. 6, 2026 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Feb. 7, 2026 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
Feb. 12, 2026 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Feb. 13, 2026 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
Feb. 14, 2026 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
Feb. 19, 2026 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Feb. 20, 2026 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
Feb. 21, 2026 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Mar. 12, 2026 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena
Mar. 13, 2026 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Mar. 14, 2026 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena
Mar. 26, 2026 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum
Mar. 27, 2026 - Knoxville, TN - Food City Center
Mar. 28, 2026 - Opelika, AL - Auburn Rodeo
Apr. 11, 2026 - Gonzales, TX - Cattle Country Festival
Apr. 25, 2026 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach 2026
Apr. 26, 2026 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Apr. 30, 2026 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
May 1, 2026 - Spokane, WA - Numerica Veterans Arena
May 2, 2026 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
May 14, 2026 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater
May 15, 2026 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
May 16, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
May 28, 2026 - Panama City Beach, FL - Gulf Coast Jam 2026
May 29, 2026 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheatre
June 18, 2026 - North Lawrence, OH - The Country Fest 2026
June 19, 2026 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tallboys 2026
June 25, 2026 - Bonner Springs, KS - Country Stampede
June 26, 2026 - North Platte, NE - NEBRASKAland Days
July 1, 2026 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 8, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout
July 11, 2026 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
July 17, 2026 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Frontier Days
July 18, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 8, 2026 - Oshkosh, WI - xRoads41
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