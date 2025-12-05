(JONESWORKS) Zac Brown Band release their highly anticipated new album, Love & Fear, available everywhere today-listen here. The 13-track project arrives as the band prepares to launch their landmark Sphere limited engagement in Las Vegas, with opening night kicking off this evening.
Love & Fear captures Zac Brown Band at a defining moment, welcoming a new era of storytelling built on emotional clarity, musical exploration, and the band's inimitable sound. Featuring the critically-acclaimed singles, "I Ain't Worried About It," "Let It Run (feat. Snoop Dogg)," "Butterfly (feat. Dolly Parton)," "Give It Away," "Hard Run (feat. Marcus King)," and "The Sum," the album weaves together a collection that examines resilience, reflection, and emotional duality. Across its tracklist, the band pairs heartfelt songwriting with bold arrangements, rich harmonies, and performances rooted in both vulnerability and spirit.
"This album is about the duality we all carry," says Zac Brown. "Love and fear push us, challenge us, and shape who we become. These songs reflect the highs, the lows, and everything in between."
The release of Love & Fear aligns with one of the biggest live moments in the band's career as they become the first country group to headline at Sphere in Las Vegas. The immersive series of shows begins tonight and continues with sold-out dates on December 6, 12, and 13, followed by January performances on the 9th, 10th, 16th, and 17th. Each night features a groundbreaking visual experience paired with the band's dynamic musicianship, offering fans a fully reimagined way to engage with their music.
Zac Brown Band Announce Love & Fear US Tour
Zac Brown Band Release New Album 'Love & Fear'
Zac Brown Band Streaming 'Hard Run' Feat Marcus King and 'The Sum'
Zac Brown Band Expands LOVE & FEAR At Sphere In Las Vegas
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