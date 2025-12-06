Brendan Walter Shares Cover Of 'Teenage Dirtbag'

(Sony Music Nashville) Brendan Walter releases a new song, a cover of "Teenage Dirtbag." After initially covering the track on TikTok and also incorporating the song into his live show, Walter's version is now available.

A longtime fan of turn-of-the-millennium alt-rock, among other genres, Walter put his own spin on the track, which showcases his wide vocal range. "Me and the band love playing this song at shows, so we thought we'd share our version," Walter said. "I love this song and this genre of music, and I wanted to be a part of it."

This release comes on the heels of Walter's debut album, Disappearing Days, which dropped in early November. With a total of 11 tracks, all co-written by Walter, the album explores the wide range of emotions that occur in one's early twenties. On the day of the album's release, Walter also released a music video to accompany track "Pipe Dream" - watch HERE. MusicRow Magazine also praised the track, stating, "Jangly and plaintive, with a driving acoustic guitar and rumbling rhythm track underpinning his aching vocal. In the lyric, he has a yen to make it in music, no matter the cost."

Signed to RECORDS/Sony Music Nashville and with his debut country album, Disappearing Days, out now, Brendan Walter is a Texas-born singer-songwriter with a mellow, rough-hewn vocal and a relentless craving for purpose. A former semi-pro hockey player with a rugged sonic mix of roots rock, acoustic indie folk, and grungy alternative, Walter's bittersweet tunes explore doubt and deliverance with subdued serenity, and a flash of emotional motion. Raised in Dallas on Mumford & Sons, Van Halen, and Tyler Childers, the rising star learned the value of discipline, achievement, and toughness through a life-long hockey career, and began posting cover videos to social media in college. Ditching a junior-year finance internship for Austin, the young artist learned the live-performance ropes and auditioned for American Idol, before moving on to Nashville and the aptly titled 2024 EP, I Don't Know What I'm Doing Yet. Following the hit collab "If a Song Could Change Your Mind" with Low Gap (over one million streams and counting), his debut album Disappearing Days tracks a coming of age in its rawest sonic form. Matching instinctual grit with an open mind, rich nostalgia and a restless, wandering soul form Walter's core creative contrast. With a casual, country-coded Red Dirt rock style, forever-young singalongs stand side-by-side with thoughtful, heart-wrenching ballads of wasted love, and horizon-chasing anthems of the troubadour life - delivered with no regrets.

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