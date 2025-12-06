Dasha And Ricky Manning Reimage 'Someone Else & Jesus'

(Warner) Dasha is following up her Anna EP with a gorgeous new rendition of Ricky Manning's viral ballad, "Someone Else & Jesus," available everywhere today. After the original shook TikTok and racked up millions of streams for its raw, chest-aching honesty, Dasha felt pulled to give the song a fresh emotional lens from the perspective of the female in the failed relationship. The result? A duet that hits even deeper.

Dasha brings her unmistakable warmth to the track, a tender, smoky vocal that helps to round out the story. She also penned an entirely new verse, adding her own perspective to the breakup confession and giving the story a second heartbeat. The chemistry between her voice and Manning's makes the song feel newly cracked open, like discovering a diary entry you didn't know you needed. "Someone Else & Jesus (feat. Dasha)" is proof that some songs don't just get covered, they get reborn.

"My ex-situationship actually played me this song in his car last year, and I instantly became obsessed. A few weeks later, I randomly ran into Ricky and totally had a fangirl moment because of how much I loved the track," Dasha says. "After we got to know each other, he reached out and asked if I'd feature on it - not realizing I had already been imagining that from the moment I first heard it. This song struck a chord with the songwriter in me in such a real way, and it's rare when songs like this just fall into place. I have no doubt this song will make everyone feel something they haven't in a long time."

"I feel so lucky to have Dasha on this record, Manning explains. "She has been known for her fun, pop country tunes, which is incredible, but I think there is this deeper side to her that 'Someone Else & Jesus' taps into - and she sounds stunning. I'm so excited for people to hear us sing this song together."

Just two weeks ago, Dasha celebrated a huge milestone, reaching the Spotify Billions Club with her breakout hit "Austin (Boots Stop Workin')". Crossing the billion-stream threshold puts her in rare company and makes her the first woman to hit that mark from a debut country project. It's a win pulled straight from her own creative compass, proving she's climbing on her own terms.

This past year, she continued to fuel the fire. Dasha earned a Push Performance of the Year nomination at the MTV VMAs, picked up a Best New Female Artist nod at the 2025 ACM Awards, and took command of the Mane Stage at Stagecoach, each moment widening her lane and sharpening her momentum.

The last two years have also seen her command some of country music's most iconic stages, from Stagecoach and Austin City Limits to CMA Fest and the CMT Awards. She went on to sell out her first world tour, Dashville USA, and lit up two of TV's most-watched broadcasts: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Meanwhile, "Austin (Boots Stop Workin')" became one of the biggest country songs of the year, taking home Female Song of 2024 at the People's Choice Country Awards.

Now, this billion-stream moment feels like a natural next chapter, another signal that Dasha has fully crossed over from viral discovery to one of Nashville's most forward-leaning young stars. With global sellout tours, a brand new EP, and cross-platform cultural pull, she's not just rising; she's reshaping what modern country stardom looks like.

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