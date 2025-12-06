The Paper Kites Release 'Change Of The Wind' Video

(2b) The Paper Kites have shared their new single and video "Change Of The Wind," from their upcoming seventh studio album, If You Go There, I Hope You Find It, arriving on January 23rd via Nettwerk Music Group.

"Change Of The Wind" is a reflective, soul-searching journey that captures the quiet yet powerful moments of personal transformation, exploring the delicate balance between acceptance, hope, and the courage to change one's own mind. The track arrives with an official music video, directed by the band and featuring Christina Lacy, filmed both at the farm in Melbourne's Yarra Valley where the album was written and inside the bus featured on the album artwork.

Announced in September, If You Go There, I Hope You Find It arrived alongside the tender single "Every Town." The Paper Kites have a gift for crafting tender, emotionally rich songs, and "Every Town" is no exception. It's a sweet, melancholic reflection on love that lingers, even when everything else changes. The album also includes recent singles "Shake Off The Rain" and "When The Lavender Blooms." Intimate and achingly reflective, the record is guided by a longing for connection, simplicity, and emotional clarity. As Atwood Magazine notes, "That's always been The Paper Kites' gift: the way they wrap honesty in gentleness, the way they make space for stillness without losing momentum," while Mundane Magazine observes that the album "brings The Paper Kites back to their core identity: five musicians, one heartbeat, and songs that feel honest, unvarnished, and deeply human." Rooted in themes of nature, healing, and hope, each track unfolds like a whispered conversation, offering comfort in its vulnerability and calm in its sincerity. Exploring moments of change, introspection, and the beauty of imperfection, the record remains anchored in the band's signature atmospheric sound, carrying a quiet familiarity that feels like returning home, both within and beyond yourself.

Next year, the band will be heading out on a North American headline tour. Dates kick off May 1st at Emo's in Austin, TX, making stops in Nashville, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more. Tickets are available now. The full tour routing is included below.

With over two billion global streams and 40 million monthly views across social platforms, The Paper Kites have become a defining voice in modern folk-rock and Americana, earning a dedicated global audience through understated storytelling, flawless harmonies, and deeply personal songwriting. Their breakout track "Bloom" became a worldwide phenomenon, now multi-Platinum across several countries, and was memorably covered by Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Their music has also soundtracked pivotal moments in Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us, Virgin River, and countless personal milestones in fans' lives. Even as their influence has quietly expanded - cited by artists like Zach Bryan, Lizzy McAlpine, and LAUV - they've remained committed to patience, craft, and the enduring power of a perfectly written song.

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