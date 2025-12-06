Tucker Wetmore Says 'Prove Me Right' With New Single

(MCA) Country's hottest rising star Tucker Wetmore closes out his blockbuster year with the release of new track, "Proving Me Right," out now - the first new music since his record-breaking debut album What Not To.

Built on a mellow groove and laid-back confidence, the track - written by Wetmore, Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird and Chris Tompkins - finds Wetmore with clear-eyed resolve as he witnesses an ex repeating patterns, underscoring the sharp, reflective writing that continues to set him apart.

The release arrives as Wetmore's momentum reaches new heights. His Country radio single "3,2,1" has officially cracked the Top 5 on the Country airplay charts, putting him on pace for his second No. 1 this year. The single is off of his critically acclaimed debut album What Not To (Back Blocks/MCA/Mercury Records), which made history as the biggest country album debut from a new artist in 2025.

Adding to his banner year, Wetmore was just tapped as a performer for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026," which airs live on Wednesday, Dec. 31 on ABC, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST and next day on Hulu.

Last month, Wetmore attended the CMA Awards as a first-time nominee and performer. He also released the star-studded music video for his viral hit, "Brunette," out now. Filmed at the historic Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico and directed by Wetmore and Chase Foster, the cinematic video casts Wetmore as a small-town sheriff on the hunt for a brunette outlaw. Featuring Bachelor Nation standouts Hannah Godwin and Joey Graziadei, the Wild West storyline centers on a "WANTED: Alive - A Brunette" poster that sets the chase in motion - ending with Wetmore finally finding the woman he's been searching for.

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