Jake Owen Launching Intimate Dreams To Dream Tour

() Jake Owen has announced his intimate Dreams To Dream tour which will be hitting select markets in 2026 - kicking off on February 26 in Washington, DC, in support of his new album "Dreams To Dream".

The tour intentionally steps away from arena stages in favor of more intimate rooms offering fans a closer, more personal experience that reflects the album's stripped-back, honest spirit with Owen performing the album in its entirety each night.

Dreams to Dream has been widely hailed by critics, resonating across the board. "Produced with intention and space, Dreams to Dream doesn't chase grandeur, it leans into honesty," writes Holler. "It's like nothing you ever heard from Jake Owen or really any current or former mainstream country music before" adds Saving Country Music. And, as Rolling Stone simply puts it: "Jake Owen drops the curtain."

Public on sale begins this Friday, December 12. A full list of dates is available below. Please visit jakeowen.net for all news and up to date information.

Jake Owen Dreams To Dream Tour:

February

26 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC.

27 - The Paramount Theater - Charlottesville, VA

28 - Appell Center for the Performing Arts - York, PA

March

06 - Walker Theatre - Memorial Auditorium - Chattanooga, TN

07 - Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

08 - Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN

19 - The Fitzgerald Theater - Saint Paul, MN

20 - Capitol Theatre - Davenport, IA

21 - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts - Bloomington, IL

26 - Meyer Theatre - Green Bay, WI

27 - Hoyt Sherman Place - Des Moines, IA

28 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN

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