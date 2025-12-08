Lady A Kick Off Their This Winter's Night Tour

(The GreenRoom) Lady A launched their This Winter's Night Tour over the weekend, ushering in the holiday season and their first-ever Christmas tour with fans in Atlanta, GA (12/5), Clearwater, FL (12/6) and Jacksonville, FL (12/7).

Set against a glowing forest of twinkling spruce trees and warm lantern light, the trio transformed each packed theater into a cozy, candlelit Christmas gathering. The music-filled weekend overflowed with spirited sing-alongs, luminous energy and the comforting harmonies that have become Lady A's signature.

An interactive celebration for the whole family, the trio led crowds through both reimagined holiday staples and Lady A originals, even pausing mid-set for a heart-melting acoustic moment inviting children onstage to help lead beloved caroling favorites and a nightly giveaway for their favorite crowd-sourced Christmas card.

Bringing the reason for the season back into the spotlight, Lady A also began their 12 Days of Giving Campaign, highlighting a local charity at each of their tour stops, helping to spread their mission and donating a portion of their earnings from that night. This weekend, the band turned the spotlight to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation in Atlanta, GA, Clearwater for Youth in Clearwater, FL, and Best Buddies in Jacksonville, FL.

Continuing right up to Christmas Eve, Lady A is spreading holiday music, joy and magic to fans across the country on tour and from the comfort of their homes, delivering warm spirits through several national TV performances, all in celebration of their new album ON THIS WINTER'S NIGHT (VOLUME 2). Last week, the trio brought their decadent harmonies to The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular and CMA Country Christmas, with both specials now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. Fans can tune in Christmas morning to catch Lady A on NBC's TODAY with "Why We Sing Noel" to bring the reason for the season into the spotlight, before performing on The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Parade on ABC beginning at 9A CT.

The band will continue through the remaining dates on their THIS WINTER'S NIGHT TOUR the next two weeks, concluding with a special three-night run at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium.

THIS WINTER'S NIGHT TOUR Dates:

12/10/25 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

12/12/25 - Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

12/13/25 - Waukegan, IL @ Genesse Theatre

12/14/25 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino - Island Event Center

12/18/25 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

12/19/25 - French Lick, IN @ French Lick Resort

12/21/25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

12/22/25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

12/23/25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

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