O Brother, Where Art Thou? 25th Anniversary Celebration At The Grand Ole Opry

(IC) Lost Highway Records will mark the 25th anniversary of the iconic O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack by releasing a vinyl gatefold edition on February 20, 2026. The anniversary celebration will continue over the course of the year with a series of special events and activations. Pre-order O Brother, Where Art Thou? here.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary and new vinyl pressing, T Bone Burnett and Lost Highway will present an evening in celebration of O Brother, Where Art Thou? on the Grand Ole Opry on February 28th. As part of the Opry's continuing 100th anniversary celebration, this special Saturday night show will feature artists from the original soundtrack and more.

Certified 8x Platinum by the RIAA in 2007, the bulk of the soundtrack's sales to date have been in CD format. Now, the 25th anniversary edition gives vinyl collectors three new variations to choose from: Standard Black, Sunshine Gold, which will be available exclusively at the Lost Highway Records store, and Dapper Dan Red, available exclusively at independent record stores.

The vinyl was pressed at David Rawlings and Gary Salstrom's Paramount Pressing & Plating in Denver, known for its superior vinyl.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? was produced by T Bone Burnett for the 2000 Coen Brothers' film of the same name, which was set in rural Mississippi during the Great Depression and starred George Clooney, John Turturro and Tim Blake Nelson as three escaped convicts. The soundtrack climbed to the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 after winning multiple GRAMMY Awards, including Album of the Year. It was also named Album of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards, the Academy of Country Music Awards and the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards. The film and soundtrack sparked a 21st-century cultural renaissance, reintroducing traditional American roots music to the masses and inspiring a new wave of popular music, rooted in the American South - a movement that Lost Highway Records was at the epicenter of.

Pitchfork observed, "O Brother, Where Art Thou? primed a generation for a modern folk revival...All of a sudden, people who thought they didn't like 'folk music' found themselves enjoying it. The old songs pressed on the reminiscences of some of its audience while acting as a new portal to the past for others." Rolling Stone said, "[The] Coen brothers, together with producer T Bone Burnett, have assembled a collection of folk, bluegrass, gospel and hobo country so true to the music's down-home, egalitarian roots that it's hard to distinguish the old tracks from the new."

O Brother, Where Art Thou? was the biggest-selling soundtrack of the decade according to Billboard and, in recent years, has been named as one of the best soundtracks of all time by such outlets as Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Time Out and Parade. As contemporary artists continue to reimagine its songs - such as Home Free's cover of "Man of Constant Sorrow" and Pepper Coyote's version of "Big Rock Candy Mountain" - the soundtrack's resounding impact is clear.

Track Listing - O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Side 1

1. "Po Lazarus" - James Carter & the Prisoners

2. "Big Rock Candy Mountain" - Harry McClintock

3. "You Are My Sunshine" - Norman Blake

4. "Down to the River to Pray" - Alison Krauss

5. "I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow" - The Soggy Bottom Boys

Side 2

1. "Hard Time Killing Floor Blues" - Chris Thomas King

2. "I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow" - Norman Blake

3. "Keep on the Sunny Side" - The Whites

4. "I'll Fly Away" - Alison Krauss and Gillian Welch

5. "Didn't Leave Nobody But the Baby" - Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss and Gillian Welch

Side 3

1. "In the Highways" - Sarah, Hannah and Leah Peasall

2. "I Am Weary (Let Me Rest)" - The Cox Family

3. "I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow" - John Hartford

4. "O Death" - Ralph Stanley

5. "In the Jailhouse Now" - The Soggy Bottom Boys

Side 4

1. "I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow" - The Soggy Bottom Boys

2. "Indian War Whoop" - John Hartford

3. "Lonesome Valley" - Fairfield Four

4. "Angel Band" - The Stanley Brothers

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