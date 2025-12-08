Tucker Wetmore Scores Second No. 1 At Country Radio With '3,2,1'

(MCA) Country's hottest rising star Tucker Wetmore finishes out 2025 on a high note with another major milestone, scoring his second No. 1 at Country radio today with "3,2,1." The feat makes him the 14th artist in chart history to land his first two singles at No. 1 within the same calendar year, alongside Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Tracy Lawrence.

Written by Josh Miller, Summer Overstreet and Jordan Reynolds with production by Chris LaCorte, "the sleek new earworm" (Holler) is featured on his critically acclaimed debut album What Not To (Back Blocks/MCA/Mercury Records), which made history as the biggest country album debut from a new artist in 2025. Together, "3,2,1" and debut No. 1 single "Wind Up Missin' You" have propelled Wetmore's catalog to more than 1.6 billion career streams.

Upon release, Country Central forecasted that "3,2,1" "perfectly mimics Wetmore's hurdle onto main stages and radio waves nationwide," signaling early confidence in its breakout potential. MusicRow added that the track is "bound to be a winner," while Holler highlighted how Wetmore's "charismatic drawl" glides across "bright and wonderfully twangy guitars" to deliver "a certified country floor-filler."

Just as "3,2,1" rockets to No. 1, Wetmore drops his first new track since What Not To with "Proving Me Right," out now. Built on a mellow groove and laid-back confidence, the track - written by Wetmore, Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird and Chris Tompkins - finds Wetmore with clear-eyed resolve as he witnesses an ex repeating patterns, underscoring the sharp, reflective writing that continues to set him apart.

Adding to his banner year, Wetmore was just tapped as a performer for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026," which airs live on Wednesday, Dec. 31 on ABC, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST and next day on Hulu.

Last month, Wetmore attended the CMA Awards as a first-time nominee and performer. He also released the star-studded music video for his viral hit, "Brunette," out now. Filmed at the historic Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico and directed by Wetmore and Chase Foster, the cinematic video casts Wetmore as a small-town sheriff on the hunt for a brunette outlaw and features Bachelor Nation standouts Hannah Godwin and Joey Graziadei.

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