Nate Smith Launching Long Live Country Rock & Roll Tour

(Sony Music Nashville) Nate Smith will embark on his biggest and most extensive North American run, Long Live Country Rock & Roll Tour, produced by Live Nation. Welcoming special guests Josh Ross, Brandon Wisham, and Just Jayne throughout next spring, the 23-date trek kicks off on March 26 at Tulsa's Cain's Ballroom, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and closes out with a two-night takeover at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium June 17-18.
Tickets are available beginning today (12/9) with an artist presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday (12/12) at 10 a.m. local time.
Kicking off the new year, Smith will head back to the road as direct support for Jason Aldean on the upcoming 2026 leg of his FULL THROTTLE TOUR. Prior, he had performed alongside the superstar over 2025, pumping up audiences and igniting arenas everywhere.
Not to mention, he's also set to make his anticipated return to Stagecoach. As one of the genre's most exciting performers, he's lit up music festival stages like iHeartCountry Festival, Ridin' Hearts Festival, The Great New York State Fair, and Sand In My Boots, in addition to standing out on bills next to heavy-hitters such as Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Morgan Wallen. A proven headliner, Smith last canvased the country on his THROUGH THE SMOKE TOUR, packing venues everywhere. Moreover, he previously SOLD OUT every stop on last year's WORLD ON FIRE TOUR.
Remaining prolific, Smith caps this wildly successful year having impressively earned his fourth consecutive #1 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart with "Fix What You Didn't Break," before recently gaining major traction with celebratory anthem "After Midnight" (Sony Music Nashville) - his brand-new collaboration with DIAMOND-certified superstar and 23x hitmaker Tyler Hubbard (MCA). Rallying "rowdy, good-ol'-boy, good-time vocals," as hailed by MusicRow, it took flight as the most added at Country radio with 60 first-week stations launching the single and marking his second biggest impact date of his hitmaking career.
2026 HEADLINE DATES FOR NATE SMITH'S LONG LIVE COUNTRY ROCK & ROLL TOUR:
MARCH
26 | Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom #
27 | Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino #
28 | Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas #
APRIL
2 | Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
3 | Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
4 | Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
9 | Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando
10 | Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
11 | Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's + #
16 | Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
17 | Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
18 | Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
23 | Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live
25 | Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort + #
MAY
7 | Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
8 | Columbia, MO - 9th Street
14 | Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center #
15 | Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
16 | Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
28 | New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
29 | Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
JUNE
17 | Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium #
18 | Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium #
Support: Josh Ross
Support: Brandon Wisham
+ Support: Just Jayne
# Non-Live Nation Date
Nate Smith Launching Long Live Country Rock & Roll Tour
Nate Smith And Tyler Hubbard Team Up For 'After Midnight'
Nate Smith Delivers 'LIVE-ACTION' Album
Nate Smith Scores Fourth Straight No. 1 With 'Fix What You Didn't Break'
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