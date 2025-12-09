Randy Travis Extends More Life Tour Into 2026

(117) Randy Travis is keeping the excitement alive as he extends his "More Life Tour" into spring 2026. Following a hugely successful 2025, fans will have even more opportunities to experience this unforgettable celebration of Travis' legendary career, featuring his original touring band and special guest vocalist James Dupre. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. local time to each venue.

In 2025, the tour played over 50 shows to more than 60,000 fans, selling out venues across the country. Cities even added second shows due to overwhelming demand, highlighting Travis' enduring influence and the emotional impact of the tour.

Although Travis does not perform vocally due to the effects of the stroke he survived in 2013, he does appear on stage with his wife, Mary, engaging with fans, interacting with the band, and celebrating the music throughout the show. Dupre and the band perform all of his iconic No. 1 hits, including "On the Other Hand," "Forever and Ever, Amen," and "Three Wooden Crosses."

"The 'More Life Tour' celebrates something so much more than a musical moment in time-it's a gift to me to spend time with my fans, and my band, as James Dupre perfectly presents the songs that best define my career. We look forward to seeing you all somewhere along the way," said Randy Travis.

"I'm thrilled and honored to hit the road again with my hero and friend, Randy Travis. I'm looking forward to meeting and singing along with all the Randy Travis fans in 2026," said James Dupre.

Fan reactions to the "More Life Tour":

"I received so much encouragement from seeing Randy. He is a great testimony and witness to me about living and not just surviving."

"...absolutely one of the BEST shows I've ever had the privilege to attend!"

"The smile on Randy's face touched my heart. I cried sad tears, happy tears, and walked away blessed."

"The best concert I've ever been to. I laughed and cried. Randy you are my new HERO."

"This show helped to remind us how truly strong we can be. It reminded me I still have 'more life.'"

"The whole show was life changing. The music took me back in time to a happy place in my life."

"More Life Tour" 2026 Dates:

March 12 - Muskegon, Mich. - Frauenthal Center

March 13 - Lafayette, Ind. - Long Center for the Performing Arts

March 14 - Marietta, Ohio - The Tower Event Center

March 19 - Poplar Bluff, Mo. - Rodgers Theatre

March 20 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. - Bama Theatre

March 21 - Prestonsburg, Ky. - Mountain Arts Center

March 26 - Monroe, La. - Jack Howard Theatre

March 27 - Baton Rouge, La. - River Center Theatre

March 28 - Texarkana, Texas - Perot Theatre

April 10 - Louisville, Ky. - The Brown Theatre

April 11 - Anderson, Ind. - Paramount Theatre

April 12 - St. Louis, Mo. - Touhill PAC

April 17 - Mobile, Ala. - Saenger Theatre Mobile

April 18 - Lake Charles, La. - Rosa Hart Theatre

April 19 - Georgetown, Texas - Two Step Inn

April 20 - Midland, Texas - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

April 22 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Orpheum Theatre

April 23 - Escondido, Calif. - Center for the Arts Escondido

April 24 - Beverly Hill, Calif. - Saban Theatre

May 22 - Fayetteville, Ga. - Trilith Live

May 23 - Spartanburg, S.C. - Memorial Auditorium

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