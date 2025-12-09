Treaty Oak Revival Land No. 1 Album With 'West Texas Degenerate'

(2b) Treaty Oak Revival has scored their first #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts with their new album West Texas Degenerate, released November 28. The biggest debut of their career so far, the album debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, No. 3 on Top Country Albums, No. 21 on Billboard 200, and No. 30 on Top Billboard Canadian Albums with each previously unreleased song taking over the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.
About the news the band shares, "We're honestly blown away. Seeing this record land at No. 1 on Top Rock albums as well as No. 21 on the Billboard 200 and debut across country, rock, Americana/folk, and even in Canada is something we could only dream of We're just a band from Odessa Texas, chasing a dream, and the fact that it's connecting like this is all because of the people listening, sharing, and showing up to the shows. We don't take a single stream, ticket, or chart position for granted. Thank you for giving this album a life way bigger than us."
Just last Friday, the band announced a 2026 U.S. headline tour in support of their acclaimed new album West Texas Degenerate. Ticket presales begin Thursday, December 11th, with general on-sale following on Friday, December 12th at 12 p.m. local time. The tour features support from Wade Forster, William Clark Green, Laredo, Huser Brothers, Gannon Fremin & CCREV, and Parker Ryan, varying by date.
Next up, Treaty Oak Revival will headline a run of shows in Texas, including a special hometown performance at Odessa's Ector County Coliseum on December 11th, a stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on December 20th, and a New Year's Eve show at Houston's Toyota Center on December 31st.
Dec. 11, 2025 - Odessa, TX - Ector County Coliseum
Dec. 12, 2025 - Ardmore, OK - Heritage Hall
Dec. 13, 2025 - Lubbock, TX - Cook's Garage
Dec. 14, 2025 - Lubbock, TX - Cook's Garage
Dec. 19, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
Dec. 20, 2025 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Dec. 31, 2025 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Feb. 5, 2026 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
Feb. 6, 2026 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Feb. 7, 2026 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
Feb. 12, 2026 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Feb. 13, 2026 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
Feb. 14, 2026 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
Feb. 19, 2026 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Feb. 20, 2026 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
Feb. 21, 2026 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Mar. 12, 2026 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena
Mar. 13, 2026 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Mar. 14, 2026 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena
Mar. 26, 2026 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum
Mar. 27, 2026 - Knoxville, TN - Food City Center
Mar. 28, 2026 - Opelika, AL - Auburn Rodeo
Apr. 11, 2026 -Gonzales, TX - Cattle Country Festival
Apr. 25, 2026 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach 2026
Apr. 26, 2026 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Apr. 30, 2026 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
May 1, 2026 - Spokane, WA - Numerica Veterans Arena
May 2, 2026 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
May 14, 2026 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater
May 15, 2026 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
May 16, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
May 28, 2026 - Panama City Beach, FL - Gulf Coast Jam 2026
May 29, 2026 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheatre
June 18, 2026 - North Lawrence, OH - The Country Fest 2026
June 19, 2026 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tallboys 2026
June 25, 2026 - Bonner Springs, KS - Country Stampede
June 26, 2026 - North Platte, NE - NEBRASKAland Days
July 1, 2026 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 8, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout
July 11, 2026 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
July 17, 2026 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Frontier Days
July 18, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 8, 2026 - Oshkosh, WI - xRoads41
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