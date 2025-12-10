Clover County Shares New Song and Announces Finer Things Tour

(MPG) Georgia singer/songwriter Clover County has announced her debut headline Finer Things Tour, which will begin in February and will take her through Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Nashville and more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday December 12 at 10 a.m. local time. She will also rejoin Sam Barber for a slew of dates next year, following a widely acclaimed run with Barber earlier this year.

To accompany this announcement, Clover also shared that Finer Things (Deluxe), the deluxe edition of her debut album that came out earlier this year via Undercover Lover Records / Thirty Tigers, will come out on January 23. The LP features two new songs and an acoustic version of fan favorite "Virginia Slim." Last week, she previewed the deluxe with the release of gentle new single "Suitcase," produced by Brad Cook (Waxahatachee, Snail Mail, Bon Iver).

On the new song, Clover shares: "Not too far off from John Denver's 'Leaving on a Jet Plane' or Townes Van Zandt's 'I'll Be Here in the Morning,' 'Suitcase' is an apology to a lover for leaving - again (and again, and again). In my version of this very unoriginal story, I'm not actually planning on coming back this time. I'm pleading - hoping this person will come with me, find their own purpose in this wild, selfish journey by my side. It breaks my heart to keep going it alone but that's exactly how it always ends."

Clover released Finer Things in September to widespread acclaim from press including FLOOD Magazine, No Depression and Holler who named the LP the #17 Best Country Album of the Year. Produced by Carrie K (Noah Kahan, Maggie Antone, Koe Wetzel), the album is a coming-of-age soundtrack that explores romantic, familial and platonic love with a winking charm and an observing eye. Now, she's expanding the world of Finer Things further with the forthcoming deluxe release.

About the deluxe, Clover says: "'Airpark', 'Suitcase' & 'Virginia Slim (From The Garage)', are three songs that feel wholly authentic to who I've become this year as a writer - they're cheeky, evocative and they all blissfully over-romanticize the inevitable experiences in modern love. Working with producer and pal Brad Cook pushed me to be honest with the delivery of these recordings - smudging the edges just a little to ensure every word was crystal clear. Nathan Stocker (Hippo Campus) etched his magical signature underneath each track with tasteful and playful layers of guitars. I'm confident that these final stories are the perfect way to tie the bow on my first album."

Since the release of the standard LP, she's kept busy, making her Austin City Limits debut and touring with Madi Diaz, Sam Barber, Willi Carlisle and Sydney Rose. She'll close out the year on a run of dates with Shakey Graves before beginning her headline tour next year.

"I feel so fortunate to be heading out on my first headline tour to celebrate the release of my first album, Finer Things," shares Clover. "I've spent the last couple of years supporting an inspiring array of songwriters and performers that have taught me so much that I can't help but feel confident about what's in store on and off the stage. Standing in rooms with those who've carried my little songs into their own lives is something I don't take lightly, and I'm genuinely honored to get to cultivate this experience together."

Living comfortably in the space between folk, Americana and alternative, Clover affectionately refers to the genre she occupies as "bootgaze." She began developing this sound as a student at University of Georgia where she cut her teeth playing house shows and college bars around Athens, GA. After the release of her debut single in 2023, she went out on the road with alt darlings and country stars like Lord Huron, Medium Build, Waylon Wyatt and Morgan Wade. Then, last year she released her debut EP Porch Lights which included the nostalgic single "Ultraviolet," which peaked at #22 on MediaBase Triple A charts and is still a mainstay on SiriusXM.

2025 Tour Dates

December 10 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre *

December 11 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre *

December 12 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall *

December 13 - New Haven, CT - Todd's Place *

December 14 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage *

December 16 - Rockport, MA - Shalin Liu Performance Center *

December 17 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground *

December 19 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall *

December 20 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater *

December 21 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre *

* - supporting Shakey Graves

2026 Tour Dates

February 19 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

February 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

February 22 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club Basement

February 24 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

February 26 - Portland, OR - The Showdown

February 28 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall

March 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

March 3 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues San Diego

March 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

March 6 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

March 7 - Dallas, TX - Ferris Wheelers Backyard

March 8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

March 10 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

March 12 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

March 13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

March 14 - Waukee, IN - Vibrant Music Hall *

March 15 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

March 16 - Evanston, IL - SPACE

March 19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre *

March 20 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

March 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

March 24 - Washington, DC - DC9 Nightclub

March 26 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle - Back Room

March 27 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall

March 28 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl at Center Stage

March 31 - Nashville, TN - The End

* - supporting Sam Barber

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