Craig Campbell To Sing National Anthem On Monday Night Football

(CEG) Few things are as precious to Grindstone Recordings artist Craig Campbell as singing "The Star Spangled Banner," and he will do just that on Monday Night Football before the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Miami Dolphins at home in Acrisure Stadium on December 15, 2025. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. EST, and the game will broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

"God, family, and country are the top three priorities in my life, and singing our National Anthem, is an incredible honor," said Craig. "What a great way to wrap up an amazing year on Monday Night Football!"

This year started with the release of his "Missing You" single, which recently hit the national country chart - his first charted release since launching his Grindstone Recordings label in 2020. He will continue to promote the single well into 2026, as it surpasses over 16 million streams.

His 11th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge in June raised $30,000 for the Kenny Campbell Foundation. The following month, he added another $10,000 to the Foundation at the inaugural Kenny Campbell Foundation Benefit Concert with Bradley Gaskin, Hailey Benedict, Preslee Campbell, Tayler Holder, Mattie Pruitt, Michael Ray, Jason Sturgeon, and Bryan White performing at the famed Ryman Auditorium.

Last month, Craig and his wife Mindy opened a second location of their highly successful Grindstone Cowboy coffee shop, restaurant and music venue. The new venue in downtown Shelbyville, Tennessee brings a revitalized 12,000-square-foot space featuring craft coffee, full-service restaurant, performance venue, speakeasy and future rooftop terrace.

Craig wraps up his 2025 touring participating in Acoustic Jam 2025 with Chris Janson, Kameron Marlow, The Band Perry, Craig Campbell, Mackenzie Carpenter and more in Kentucky at the Louisville Palace tonight.

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