Makenzie Phipps Receives Hometown Honors in Bluefield, Virginia

(2911) The Town of Bluefield, Virginia, together with Southwest Virginia Community College and Graham High School, celebrated hometown star Makenzie Phipps with a special recognition ceremony.

Honoring her remarkable musical talent and her unwavering community spirit, Bluefield proudly presented Makenzie with the Key to the Town, the Outstanding Citizen Award, and a formal proclamation declaring December 6, 2025, as 'Makenzie Phipps Day.' This tribute not only acknowledges Makenzie's national achievements but also shines a spotlight on the pride she brings to her hometown.

"It was such a wonderful ceremony that my hometown threw for me," shares Phipps. "This small town girl is so appreciative of the kindness and support that I've gotten from my community. All of the recognition they gave me means the world, and I will continue to do everything in my power to keep making Bluefield proud!"

The ceremony took place on Saturday at Fincastle Restaurant, located in Bluefield, Virginia. Members of the community were invited to attend this special event and join town leadership in celebrating one of Bluefield's brightest ambassadors.

"Makenzie has carried the name of Bluefield with grace, humility, and excellence," said Bluefield Mayor Donnie Linkous. "We are thrilled to recognize her achievements and to thank her for being a true role model for our region. Declaring December 6th as 'Makenzie Phipps Day' is a well-deserved tribute to her impact and to the joy she brings to all who hear her sing."

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