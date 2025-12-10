.

Makenzie Phipps Receives Hometown Honors in Bluefield, Virginia

By 2911 | Published: December 10, 2025
Makenzie Phipps Receives Hometown Honors in Bluefield, Virginia

(2911) The Town of Bluefield, Virginia, together with Southwest Virginia Community College and Graham High School, celebrated hometown star Makenzie Phipps with a special recognition ceremony.

Honoring her remarkable musical talent and her unwavering community spirit, Bluefield proudly presented Makenzie with the Key to the Town, the Outstanding Citizen Award, and a formal proclamation declaring December 6, 2025, as 'Makenzie Phipps Day.' This tribute not only acknowledges Makenzie's national achievements but also shines a spotlight on the pride she brings to her hometown.

"It was such a wonderful ceremony that my hometown threw for me," shares Phipps. "This small town girl is so appreciative of the kindness and support that I've gotten from my community. All of the recognition they gave me means the world, and I will continue to do everything in my power to keep making Bluefield proud!"

The ceremony took place on Saturday at Fincastle Restaurant, located in Bluefield, Virginia. Members of the community were invited to attend this special event and join town leadership in celebrating one of Bluefield's brightest ambassadors.

"Makenzie has carried the name of Bluefield with grace, humility, and excellence," said Bluefield Mayor Donnie Linkous. "We are thrilled to recognize her achievements and to thank her for being a true role model for our region. Declaring December 6th as 'Makenzie Phipps Day' is a well-deserved tribute to her impact and to the joy she brings to all who hear her sing."

Related Stories
Makenzie Phipps Receives Hometown Honors in Bluefield, Virginia

Makenzie Phipps Shares 'Love Me Sober'

Country Star Makenzie Phipps Takes On Christmas Classic 'O Holy Night'

Makenzie Phipps Premieres 'Pick Your Poison' Video

Makenzie Phipps Streams New Single 'Pick Your Poison'

News > Makenzie Phipps

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Music Mogul Clive Davis Dead At 94- Skillet Announce 'Scream' Single And Headline Tour- Jesse Hughes And Blacklist Union Covering Tear For Fears Classic- more

Day In Country

New Album Of Unearthed Songs Recorded By Waylon Jennings Set For Release- Hear New Songs From Brantley Gilbert's 'Sins Of The Father'- Ella Langley- Reba- more

Day In Pop

Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album 'Day and Night'- Hilary Duff Kicks Off The Lucky Me Tour- Soulwax Announce North American West Coast Tour Dates- more

Reviews

More Father's Day Gift Ideas

Father's Day Gifts for Dads That Love Music

Del Amitri Rock Chicago

Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027

Father's Day Gift Guide

Latest News

Legendary Music Mogul Clive Davis Dead At 94

Skillet Announce New Single 'Scream' And Fall Headline Tour

Punk Vets Hot Water Music Announce North American & European Tours

Gloryhammer Continue Sage With 'Space 1993: Wrath of Kor-Virliath'

Jesse Hughes And Blacklist Union Covering Tear For Fears Classic

Allman Brothers Band In The Studio For 'Live at Fillmore East' Anniversary

Metallica Rock Master Of Puppets Classic In Frankfurt

Singled Out: Gatlin Black's Easier Days