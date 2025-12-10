New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash Full Lineup Announced

(The GreenRoom) Final star-studded performances announced today for NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH, airing LIVE Wednesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*.

The five-hour TV special will feature performances by Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Marcus King, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Dwight Yoakam from venues and clubs across Nashville with special guest appearances by Dusty Slay, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT'S Cassie DiLaura, Sirius XM Host Buzz Brainard and UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Champion Kayla Harrison.

This year's NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH official in person watch party will take place at Luke Combs' Category 10 in Nashville. GRAMMY-award winning country superstar Dwight Yoakam will take the stage to perform his biggest hits with newly announced Marcus King, with special appearances by Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack to ring in 2025. The official watch party is free and open to fans 21 and older on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6 PM. Guaranteed entry tickets and VIP upgrade options can be purchased in advance here.

As previously announced, Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman will headline the festivities, with special guest CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers, performing live from Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The five-hour live event will air across multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight Eastern time as well as the renowned Nashville Music Note Drop and celebratory firework display at midnight Central time.

NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.

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