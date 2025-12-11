GRAMMY Museum Mississippi To Debut New Exhibit The Killer, The Preacher and The Cowboy

(117) GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of a groundbreaking new exhibit this winter spotlighting three entertainment icons (who also happened to be cousins) from Ferriday, Louisiana and Natchez, Mississippi: Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Swaggart and Mickey Gilley.

Titled The Killer, The Preacher and the Cowboy: The Legacies of Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Swaggart and Mickey Gilley, the exhibit will officially open to the public on Thursday, Jan. 22. The exhibit is sponsored by Sun Records and Visit Mississippi and is co-curated by Deana McCloud, Zach Farnum, and Jack McWilliams.

Born within a year of each other, the three cousins used their natural musical talents and charisma to find their own paths to success, inspiring millions in the process and leaving indelible marks on American music, culture and society:

"The Killer" - GRAMMY winner Jerry Lee Lewis redefined rock and roll with his electrifying piano style, fiery performances and fearless personality. His genre-crossing style of playing as if he was possessed by the music inside him and his natural showmanship attracted a broad scope of fans and inspired a host of artists who have attempted to follow in his footsteps.

"The Preacher" - One of the most influential televangelists of the 20th century, GRAMMY nominee Jimmy Swaggart built a global broadcasting ministry, reaching hundreds of millions with his message, and shifting the perspective of modern religion and its ability to reach new believers.

"The Cowboy" - Mickey Gilley, was a GRAMMY-winning, chart-topping, country singer and entrepreneur, whose name became synonymous with honky-tonk hits and Gilley's, the Texas hotspot that helped spark the urban cowboy craze. During his impressive career, he was one of a small list of artists to win the ACM Triple Crown Award, solidifying his place in music history.

"Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Swaggart and Mickey Gilley each carved out their own distinct place in American culture, whether through music, entertainment or ministry," said Emily Havens, Executive Director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi.

"GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is proud to bring to light the stories of these three remarkable cousins from Ferriday and Natchez. Though all three of these legends have since passed on, they continue to have a lasting impact on generations of fans and followers."

The exhibit will officially open to the public on Thursday, Jan. 22. The museum will be announcing details soon about a special public program to celebrate the launch. Additional events will take place throughout the year to deepen the story and showcase the lasting influence of these three cousins.

Sponsors of the exhibit include Visit Mississippi and Sun Records with additional support to be announced soon.

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