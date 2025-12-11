Leah Blevins Warns 'Be Careful Throwing Stones' On New Track

(EBM) On the heels of releasing her first taste of new music with "All Dressed Up," the title track from her Dan Auerbach-produced album, singer/songwriter Leah Blevins releases her powerful new single "Be Careful Throwing Stones" today.

Written with Auerbach and Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges), "Be Careful Throwing Stones" continues to showcase Blevins' piercing vocal clarity, storytelling and unflinching emotional honesty with a dash of '70s retro glamour and sheen.

The new track follows the recent release of "All Dressed Up," named a "hot new track" by Barnburner, and marks the latest glimpse into the sonic landscape of her upcoming album. A timeless blend of Southern rock earthiness and pop-country shimmer, anchored by a twangy Karen Carpenter-esque vocal purity, listen to "Be Careful Throwing Stones" below:

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