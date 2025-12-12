Bandana Cheyenna And Adam Wendler Team Up With 'Anyhow'

(Brickshore Media) Rising Americana/Country artist and Nashville's sought after hitmaker Bandana Cheyenna - known for co-writing Dasha's global hit, Austin (Boots Stop Workin'), Alexandra Kay's viral hit Cupid's A Cowgirl, and more - has teamed up with Canadian Folk-Pop artist Adam Wendler, co-writer friend on Austin, for their newest collaboration Anyhow. This single is now available on all digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Collaborating with Overland Records, a boutique label based in Amsterdam, Anyhow marks Cheyenna's first folk-inspired release under the imprint. The track will appear on an upcoming EP, scheduled to be released in early 2026, which will feature a blend of previously released fan favorites and brand-new songs from Cheyenna.

Co-written by Cheyenna and Wendler and produced by Wendler, Anyhow began as a simple phrase in Cheyenna's phone notes before evolving into something deeper. "Adam and I sat down one day and I told him I had this word I wanted to explore," Cheyenna shares. "Originally it felt like it might be a sad love song, but as we talked, we realized we've both been walking our creative paths since we were young-totally committed, no matter how hard it got. The song shifted into a message about staying devoted to your dreams. It took time to shape it into what it is now, but it was so worth the process."

At its core, Anyhow is about taking chances, believing in your dreams, and remembering to enjoy the journey as it unfolds. Anchored by the hook "The only time we really have is now, Anyhow," the song encourages listeners to seize the moment and pursue what they love while they're here to live it.

With musical inspirations from artists including Stevie Nicks, Joni Mitchell, Kacey Musgraves, and more, Cheyenna has quickly become one of Nashville's newest hit writers, with credits including Dasha's breakout hit Austin (Boots Stop Workin') which surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Cheyenna also co-wrote Even Cowboys Cry from Dasha's debut album, Alexandra Kay's single Cupid's A Cowgirl and the title track for her latest album Second Wind, as well as Magnolia Rising's latest release Hit The Ground. Beyond that, Cheyenna has collaborated with acclaimed artists and producers including Breland, Caylee Hammack, Gayle, Mickey Guyton, Tigirlily Gold, Julia Cole, Elizabeth Nichols, Owen Riegling, Anna Graves, Shaylen, Dan Wilson (Chris Stapleton, Adele), Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift), Paul Sykes (Lainey Wilson), Abby Anderson, Sophia Scott, Karley Scott Collins, Roman Alexander, Spencer Crandall, Tenille Arts, Caleb Hearn, Tayla Parx, Sheppard, The Veronicas, Maddie Zahm and more.

With multiple singles already under their belt, Cheyenna has been on an incredible journey. Cheyenna is an award-winning songwriter of 2024's Female Song of the Year at the People Choice Country Awards, where they also walked their first red carpet. Cheyenne is also a winner at both the 2024 ASCAP Country Awards and 2025 ASCAP Pop Awards and performed at Nashville's Pride Festival, marking milestones in both country music and broader cultural conversations. With each step, they continue to cement their place as both a powerhouse songwriter and a rising artist to watch.

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