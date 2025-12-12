(Sony) Free Flight Records artist Darren Kiely is closing out 2025 with the release of a new track, "Fade." With a nostalgic melody and soaring vocals from Kiely, the mid-tempo track illustrates a narrator reliving memories with an ex as well as the heartbreaking moment they parted ways. Produced by Jack Riley, Kiely wrote "Fade" alongside Nick Atkinson and Hugo M. Hardy.
"'Fade' is about watching something beautiful slip away while you're still holding on," Kiely said. "It's knowing you touched another life for a moment and stole a version of the future you wanted but couldn't keep."
In addition to releasing "Fade," Kiely also recently dropped heart-wrenching track "Bound." Kiely's previous release, "Weight," has also emerged as a favorite amongst fans, with the song earning 5.5 million streams. Additionally, "Weight" has gained traction on TikTok, with many fans sharing their emotional connection to the song.
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Darren Kiely Shares Nostalgic New Song 'Fade'
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