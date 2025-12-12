Keith Urban Celebrates 'High And A(Live)' Release With 'You Get What You Give' Video

(MCA) Keith Urban's High And A(Live) is the four-time GRAMMY Award winner's first full-length live album. The release, which features every minute of his two-hour, 20-song concert gives fans a chance to experience and/or re-live one of Urban's most explosive concert tours to date.

Recorded during his recently completed HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR, his first tour in nearly three years, the album features screaming guitar solos, raucous crowd singalongs and a cover of New Radicals "You Get What You Give."

Some of his biggest hits such as "Blue Ain't Your Color," "One Too Many," "Somebody Like You" and "Wasted Time" are featured on the album, including 11 of his 24 #1 songs, a mashup of "Kiss A Girl," and "Who Wouldn't Wanna Be Me," an acoustic version of "You'll Think Of Me," as well as songs from his latest album HIGH.

As Urban has said, "Playing live is what I live to do. Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE - that's what it's about for me."

Urban has been the featured headliner on the Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton and Urban produced CBS music series, "The Road." The show highlights Urban's and Shelton's journey in search of the next big musician; performing as Urban's opening act at music venues across America. Its finale airs on December 21st.

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