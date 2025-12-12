Rebekah Snyder Gets Festive With Cover Of 'Up On The Housetop'

(Magnetic Vine) Alt-country/Americana artist Rebekah Snyder ushers in the holiday season with her charming new single, "Up on the Housetop," a modern country take on the classic Benjamin R. Hanby Christmas tune. The track arrives everywhere tomorrow, Friday, December 12th, and carries with it a story rooted in family, nostalgia, and once-in-a-lifetime timing.

The idea sparked over Thanksgiving when Snyder traveled to Nashville to continue work on her upcoming full-length album with producer Dean Miller. Planning to bring her three children along for the trip, Snyder realized she had a rare opportunity: to record a Christmas song with them while they are still young enough to feel the pure magic of the season.

"I wanted to pick something the kids genuinely love," Snyder shares. "My son Thomas performed 'Up on the Housetop' at his second-grade Christmas pageant last year, and he knew every word. It felt like the perfect fit." With her youngest son and daughter each taking a line, her middle son providing the iconic "clicks," and all three joining their mother for a joyful chorus of "ho ho ho," the result is a charming multigenerational performance filled with warmth and authenticity.

Following her recent success with Adam Cunningham on their charting duet "Don't Ever Date A Yankee," which reached #138 on the Music Row Breakout Country Chart, Snyder steps into the holiday spotlight with a rendition shaped by her love of classic country traditions. Recorded with a nod to Dolly Parton's cover of Jimmie Rodgers' "Blue Yodel No. 8," the track features fiddle, banjo, and a playful "blue" yodel that brings new life to the beloved Christmas standard.

For Snyder and her children, a resilient family who have overcome significant challenges, this recording became more than a nostalgic project. It became a celebration of togetherness, joy, and the simple, enduring hope of the holiday season.

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