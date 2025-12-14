Andy Thomas Delivers New Anthem 'Dirty Work'

(IVPR) "For everyone tired of being overworked, underpaid, mistreated, or taken advantage of, 'Dirty Work' is an anthem for you," says longtime in-demand guitarist and newly turned solo artist, Andy Thomas, of his new single.

Written after being wronged by a boss for the last time, Thomas's fuzz pedal-laden, bluesy stomp is, in his words, "A spite song for that old greedy bastard." The Trongone Band frontman and guitarist for the acclaimed Americana act Yarn pulls no punches from the get go, singing strongly and directly: "My mama done told me 'bout that golden rule, but you must not think it applies to you."

Thomas's swamp-rock arrangement-guided by the track's producer and fellow Virginian Dave Schools (Widespread Panic)-adds to an attitude reminiscent of blues greats gone by; a no-love-lost, stop what you're doing and listen to what I have to say kind of tune. "It's a self warning to never let your guard down, know your worth, and don't take any sh*t from anyone."

"Dirty Work" is the latest in a string of singles from Thomas, who, after working his way up the ranks as an electrifying guitarist across the United States and abroad, is shifting focus toward a new avenue: telling his own story with his own voice. Thomas found sobriety in recent years, a deep source of stability and motivation to seek out long-held dreams once thought to be too far beyond the horizon. "I'm still navigating [sobriety] every day, but once I got into the thick of it, after a few months, I was able to find new things to replace 'all that,'" Thomas says candidly and happily. "I was able to refine my love for music, and why I did it. I've got a story. I know I have a purpose on this earth, and I need that to translate into my music-if I can beat this, I can do anything." And in telling his story, Thomas crests that oft-impossible-to-reach horizon behind the wheel of a screaming, V8-powered muscle car full of electric guitars and enough energy to power the eastern seaboard.

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Andy Thomas Delivers New Anthem 'Dirty Work'

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