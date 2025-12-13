Della Mae Announce 'Magic Accident' Album and Share Title Song

(Compass Records) Grammy-nominated roots/bluegrass quartet Della Mae announces their new album Magic Accident with the release of the title track. Della Mae's vocal strength and instrumental skill shine throughout this mostly original album, drawing inspiration from a wide range of roots music, including Americana-influenced songs, hard-driving bluegrass romps, and dreamy indie-folk-inspired tracks.

Long-time advocates for women in music, Della Mae collaborated with producer and banjoist Alison Brown on the project, their first for Nashville-based Compass Records.

The album's title track, "Magic Accident", is available today on all digital music service platforms. Written and sung by lead vocalist and guitarist Celia Woodsmith, the song reflects on the passage of time and self-discovery, inspired by a letter Woodsmith wrote at 25 to her future self. "I'm just as holy as the great divide," Woodsmith writes. "I'm just a small piece of the great mystery. I don't need to question any of my life." Propelled by Kimber Ludiker's fiddle, Avril Smith's guitar, Vickie Vaughn's bass, and Brown's banjo, the track's cosmic message is supported by a catchy groove reminiscent of early Chicks.

About the new project, Della Mae says, "We are incredibly proud to share this album, produced by our hero Alison Brown. Magic Accident explores the complexity of being human and the drive to seize joy and possibility amid the sheer improbability of being here at all. Each of us contributed songs to this project - making it our most collaborative record to date - and it features co-writes with artists we've long admired."

Since forming in Boston in 2010, Della Mae has demonstrated to the roots music community that an all-women band is more than a novelty. Their 2013 Rounder Records release, This World Oft Can Be, earned Della Mae their first GRAMMY nomination for Best Bluegrass Album. The same year, the International Bluegrass Music Association named the band Emerging Artist of the Year. Over the years, Della Mae has performed in more than 30 countries, representing the U.S. State Department, and has played at nearly every major festival on the U.S. roots music circuit, where their high-energy performances energize audiences and inspire them with the power of their music and message.

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