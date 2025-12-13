Noah Rinker Delivers 'Live at The Sound Emporium' EP

(Warner) Yosemite-bred Americana troubadour Noah Rinker shares his Live at The Sound Emporium EP, out now via Warner Records. The project features intimate live renditions from his 2024 After Dark EP, including "Hand On My Gun," "After Dark," and "Save My Soul," as well as "Red Bandana," "The Bend," and "No Friend of Mine" from his Burning Daylight EP, released earlier this year.
Each track is accompanied by a live performance video captured during the April sessions at The Sound Emporium in Nashville, TN. Watch them here
The live collection follows his most recent release The Pines EP. Restless yet reflective, heartsick yet hopeful, the six-song collection frames the performance within the EP's larger themes of love, loss, personal growth, and the passage of time - all carried by a sound that echoes the grand natural beauty of Rinker's mountain upbringing.
This past October, during the week of the EP's release, Rinker made his headlining debut with a sold-out show at the Troubadour. He'll continue that momentum next year as he launches his first headline tour, The Pines Live Tour, kicking off in February 2026 and bringing the EP's songs to fans across the country. He was recently announced as a performer at Stagecoach 2026. Buy tickets HERE.
Rinker arrives at this moment following a head-turning run of 2025 festival appearances, including CMA Fest, FairWell Festival, We Fest, and Salt Lake City's RedWest Fest, as well as recent tours with Texas riser Ty Meyers and the legendary Dwight Yoakam. With The Pines out in the world, Noah had hit the road in support of Wyatt Flores and Sam Barber. Additionally, he made his Opry debut in Nashville this past month! Catch Noah Rinker live to experience the full impact of his primarily stirring songs.
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