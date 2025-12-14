William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release 'Old Country Church' Video

(2911) Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame, Grand Ole Opry, and Oak Ridge Boys member William Lee Golden, alongside his family band The Goldens, proudly unveils their heartfelt new music video for "Old Country Church," arriving just in time for the holiday season.
Featuring Golden on lead vocals, with sons Chris and Rusty providing background vocals, drums, and piano, and granddaughter Elizabeth on fiddle, the video captures a powerful musical bond that only family harmonies can create.
This special rendition honors both legacy and faith, celebrating the timeless songs that have shaped the Golden family's musical journey across generations, and the music video was produced by Jeff Panzer.
"The song "Old Country Church" takes me right back to my childhood, when my sister Lanette and I sang this on my granddad's Sunday morning radio show," shares William Lee Golden. "Those early moments, my very first time singing on the radio with my sister, are memories I'll forever hold close."
William Lee Golden and The Goldens, were recently inducted into the 28th Annual North American Country Music Association International (NACMAI) along with fellow honorees Billy Dean, Marty Raybon (of Shenandoah), and Mark Wills. In front of a roaring audience and a venue full of support, William Lee, his son Chris, and his granddaughter Elizabeth Golden took the stage, performing several songs from their three-album collection, 'Golden Classics,' before their official induction. The group has also released several other videos, including "Southern Accents," "Stand By Me," "If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again," "Bobbie Sue," "Old Country Church," "The Long And Winding Road," "I Saw The Light," "Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On," and "Elvira."
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