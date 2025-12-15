Whiskey Myers Announce Eighth Annual Wiggy Thump Festival

(EBM) Whiskey Myers return to their roots with the eighth annual Wiggy Thump Festival set for April 25, 2026 in Palestine, Texas. Featuring performances by the hometown hosts themselves as well as Stoney LaRue, The Band Feel and 79 South, this year's event continues the tradition of supporting the local Anderson County Youth Livestock Association and builds upon the more than $250,000 raised for the cause to date.

The announcement follows Whiskey Myers' seventh studio album release, Whomp Whack Thunder, hailed by Rolling Stone as "their most supercharged album yet" that "sounds on the whole like an invigorated, freewheeling rock band in its prime," as the genre-defying independent band delivers the sweat and soul that have defined their career.

Along with the 11-track album, 2025 comprised a year of live shows including the East Texas band's What We Were Born To Do Tour, the Live in 25 Tour co-headlined with the Tedeschi Trucks Band, the band's own personally-curated Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon" music vacation in Miramar Beach, Fla., acoustic shows via Whiskey Myers & Friends, along with appearances at Stagecoach Music Festival, Talladega Superspeedway and "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Fans catching Whiskey Myers in 2026 can expect to hear the six-man-band's signature powerhouse sound elevated with their newest album, Whomp Whack Thunder.

Tickets are on sale now via WhiskeyMyers.com.

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