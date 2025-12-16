Jon Pardi Kicks Off Annual The Christmas Show

(The GreenRoom) Jon Pardi kicked off his annual THE CHRISTMAS SHOW with two nights in St. Augustine, FL this past weekend. The holiday tradition delivered the ultimate celebration backed by a 13-piece band complete with twin fiddles and a horn section. Proving once again that "there's no party like a Jon Pardi (Christmas) party!" (People), the pyro filled high-energy set had fans dancing, singing along, and fully diving into the holiday spirit as Pardi brought Christmas straight to the coast of Florida.

Adding to the spectacle, Pardi lit up the stage in a series of festive, custom western looks-featuring rhinestone details, paisley patterns, and Elvis-inspired jackets-perfectly matching the show's larger-than-life holiday flair.

The night featured a vibrant mix of beloved classics like "Please Come Home for Christmas" and "All I Want for Christmas Is You," alongside originals from his 2023 album MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM JON PARDI-including the "lighthearted" (New York Times) favorites "Beer for Santa," "Merry Christmas from the Keys," and "400 Horsepower Sleigh"-plus his signature chart-topping hits.

Offstage, Pardi has donated $40,000 to support local charities in each city he visited: St. Augustine Youth Services and St. Augustine Art Association (St. Augustine, FL), Little Smiles (Palm Beach Gardens, FL), and A Kids Place of Tampa Bay (Tampa, FL), all through his established Starlight Fund. Jon and Summer Pardi's Starlight Fund is dedicated to supporting general youth enrichment, especially in trade, agriculture, and construction. The fund aims to empower the next generation to thrive professionally, and to cultivate a workforce that not only excels but also contributes meaningfully to their communities. Its mission is to provide resources and opportunities to organizations supporting those in need, with a focus on those pursuing hands-on skills and education in these important fields.

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