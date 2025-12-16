William Beckmann Made His Mark In 2025

(The GreenRoom) Rising country star William Beckmann is capping off a career-defining year with a surge of year-end praise, earning acclaim for both his artistry and his powerful live show.

Whiskey Riff named his June release, WHISKEY LIES & ALIBIS, an honorable mention on its "Best Albums of the Year" list, while The Bluegrass Situation spotlighted his live show as one of 2025's defining moments, writing "Few things brought me more joy this year than videos of country crooner William Beckmann performing Pepe Aguilar's 'Por Mujeres Como Tu.' The delighted crowd singing along, this was clearly a special moment."

Produced by Grammy winner Jon Randall, the 12-song collection includes "Por Mujeres Como Tú" as well as co-writes with songwriting heavyweights Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure, Rhett Akins and more. Steeped in borderland soul with Beckmann's unmistakable voice, WHISKEY LIES & ALIBIS is a masterclass in heartbreak, resolve and reckoning. Saving Country Music praised "his strong array of influences that he blends so seamlessly into music that takes you to a more genteel time and place where romance is still alive, and so is the soul of classic country... there's no other artist like William Beckmann."

The momentum continues at radio as well, with "Lonely Over You" currently at No. One on the Texas Regional Radio Report, marking his fourth consecutive No. One and the second from WHISKEY LIES & ALIBIS. Its predecessor, "Borderline Crazy," earned a spot on Entertainment Focus' "Best Songs of the Year" list, which celebrated Beckmann's "timeless voice and smooth blend of classic country and Latin influences," calling 2025 "a defining leap forward" for "one of the most distinctive and sophisticated rising voices in country music."

Beckmann's year was packed with over 100 live shows, including a performance at the ACM Awards' Country Kickoff, support runs with Midland, Flatland Cavalry and Parker McCollum, and a compelling debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Wrapping up 2025 with a bow, his fourth annual LAS POSADAS HOLIDAY TOUR concludes this weekend. Blending holiday classics, Spanish standards and select originals with a full horn section in tow, Beckmann has brought the "festive, intimate, and unforgettable experience" (Stage Right Secrets) to sold-out venues across Texas and will donate 100% of proceeds from the tour's VIP sales to victims of the Texas floods via George Strait's Vaqueros del Mar Relief Fund. Extending the seasonal spirit, Beckmann recently released a new duet with Carter Faith, "Nothin' For Christmas"

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