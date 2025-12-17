Langhorne Slim Reimages 'Rock N Roll' With The Lockeland Strings

(MPG) Langhorne Slim releases a reimagined version of his new single "Rock N Roll" with Lockeland Strings, the Nashville-based community arts organization that works with local artists to reimagine their music alongside a string quartet.
Also released today is a live video of the recording featuring a 10-piece band filmed at Wilburn Street Studios where the song was recorded with producer and arranger Jordan Lehning.
"Rock N Roll" was released earlier this year and will appear on Langhorne Slim's forthcoming album The Dreamin' Kind that will be released on January 16 via Dualtone Records. The song is currently #36 on the AAA CDX radio chart and #24 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart.
Earlier this month, Langhorne Slim released "On Fire," the fourth song to be released from The Dreamin' Kind. Bursting with Motown influences and soulful strut, "On Fire" was released alongside an Elvis-tinged, Risky Business-inspired official video where Slim takes the late-night closing shift at the local dive.
The Dreamin' Kind is Langhorne Slim's ninth studio album and finds the Pennsylvania-born, Nashville-based artist strapping on an electric guitar and embracing his longtime love of larger-than-life rock & roll. The album was produced by Greta Van Fleet's Sam F. Kiszka, who also plays across the album alongside his bandmate Daniel Wagner.
"When I'm at home, I'm usually playing acoustic guitar on the couch, and I don't have much opportunity to plug in and rock out," Slim explains. "Working with Sam and Danny gave me a chance to get loud. I'd introduce a riff and we'd all start playing, and it was f***ing beautiful. It reminded me of when I was real young, and I'd go to New Jersey and watch my cousin rehearse with his garage-punk band in his basement."
Langhorne Slim 'On Fire' With New Video
Langhorne Slim Releases Video for 'Haunted Man' Featuring Greta Van Fleet's Sam F. Kiszka and Daniel Wagner
Greta Van Fleet's Sam F. Kiszka Produces Langhorne Slim's Rockin' New Album
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more
Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more
BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single
The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video
SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'
Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis
Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'
The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'
Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'
Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover