WinterWonderGrass Steamboat Lineup Announced

(BHM) WinterWonderGrass Steamboat returns to Steamboat Springs, Colorado for its 13th annual installment of the beloved music, brews, and mountains festival.

Taking place over three days, the 2026 event will feature 30 bands across 4 stages, blending up-and-coming acts with some of most beloved artists in Americana, bluegrass, and roots music. Single Day Tickets are on sale now along with various ticketing options.

In a world where few independent festivals remain, WinterWonderGrass prides itself on being one of the best. WWG remains focused on curating simple and authentic community gatherings for the adventurous spirit - where the quality of the experience is the top priority.

The 2026 lineup continues WinterWonderGrass' reputation as a tastemaker and champion of emerging talent, with 11 artists making their WWG debut. The full lineup includes The Devil Makes Three, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Elephant Revival, Sierra Hull, and artists at large, Andy Frasco, Lindsay Lou and AJ Lee.

2026 WINTERWONDERGRASS STEAMBOAT ARTIST LINEUP

THE DEVIL MAKES THREE

LEFTOVER SALMON

THE INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS

DANIEL DONATO'S COSMIC COUNTRY

ELEPHANT REVIVAL

SIERRA HULL

ANDY FRASCO (Artist at Large)

LINDSAY LOU (Artist at Large)

MOUNTAIN GRASS UNIT

MOONTRICKS

CLAY STREET UNIT

TOPHOUSE

CHAPARELLE

MAGOO

THE FRETLINERS

DANIEL RODRIGUEZ STRING BAND

THE LAST REVEL

BRONWYN KEITH-HYNES

WINTERWONDERWOMEN

PICKIN' ON THE DEAD featuring ROB EATON

JOHNNY MULLENAX

AJ LEE (Artist at Large)

SILAS HERMAN & THE TONE UNIT

BANSHEE TREE

BROKEN COMPASS BLUEGRASS

TYREE WOODS (Artist at Large)

LITTLE MOON TRAVELERS

DEER CREEK SHARP SHOOTERS

GRAHAM GOOD AND THE PAINTERS

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