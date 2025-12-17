WinterWonderGrass Steamboat Lineup Announced

(BHM) WinterWonderGrass Steamboat returns to Steamboat Springs, Colorado for its 13th annual installment of the beloved music, brews, and mountains festival.
Taking place over three days, the 2026 event will feature 30 bands across 4 stages, blending up-and-coming acts with some of most beloved artists in Americana, bluegrass, and roots music. Single Day Tickets are on sale now along with various ticketing options.
In a world where few independent festivals remain, WinterWonderGrass prides itself on being one of the best. WWG remains focused on curating simple and authentic community gatherings for the adventurous spirit - where the quality of the experience is the top priority.
The 2026 lineup continues WinterWonderGrass' reputation as a tastemaker and champion of emerging talent, with 11 artists making their WWG debut. The full lineup includes The Devil Makes Three, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Elephant Revival, Sierra Hull, and artists at large, Andy Frasco, Lindsay Lou and AJ Lee.
2026 WINTERWONDERGRASS STEAMBOAT ARTIST LINEUP
THE DEVIL MAKES THREE
LEFTOVER SALMON
THE INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS
DANIEL DONATO'S COSMIC COUNTRY
ELEPHANT REVIVAL
SIERRA HULL
ANDY FRASCO (Artist at Large)
LINDSAY LOU (Artist at Large)
MOUNTAIN GRASS UNIT
MOONTRICKS
CLAY STREET UNIT
TOPHOUSE
CHAPARELLE
MAGOO
THE FRETLINERS
DANIEL RODRIGUEZ STRING BAND
THE LAST REVEL
BRONWYN KEITH-HYNES
WINTERWONDERWOMEN
PICKIN' ON THE DEAD featuring ROB EATON
JOHNNY MULLENAX
AJ LEE (Artist at Large)
SILAS HERMAN & THE TONE UNIT
BANSHEE TREE
BROKEN COMPASS BLUEGRASS
TYREE WOODS (Artist at Large)
LITTLE MOON TRAVELERS
DEER CREEK SHARP SHOOTERS
GRAHAM GOOD AND THE PAINTERS
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