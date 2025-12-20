Jacob Hackworth Shares New Ballad 'Bad As I Do'

(The Quinntessential) Jacob Hackworth today releases his third single as an artist "Bad As I Do." The aching ballad finds a rough and tumble troublemaker with a soft spot, yearning to the point of destruction.

Led by a lonesome acoustic guitar, the song's somber tone builds until angelic harmonies and dynamic contemporary beats drop in the chorus. Written by Hackworth, Jessie Jo Dillon, Chris Tompkins and Daniel Ross (who produced the track), "Bad As I Do" has become a fan-favorite live.

"This song has become our show closer because the way crowds reacted to it, so even through it's a little late in the year for new music, I wanted to give the fans a little holiday gift to close out what has been a huge year for me," said Jacob Hackworth. "Some songs just pour out from your soul and the way all four of us were such open books in the writers' room that day, I knew this song was going to be special. I'm so stoked for folks to hear how it turned out."

Since signing a publishing deal with Goat Island and Boom Music Group in 2022, Hackworth has established himself as one of Nashville's most sought-after songwriters with more than 20 major label credits, including Bailey Zimmerman's six-week No. 1 "Rock And A Hard Place," Morgan Wallen's buzzed-about "Jack And Jill," Corey Kent's No. 1 "This Heart," several songs from Jelly Roll's GRAMMY-nominated album Beautifully Broken, Vincent Mason's "Damned If I Do," and six tracks from Country's most listened to debut album of the year, Tucker Wetmore's GOLD-certified What Not To. The songs he has written have garnered more than one billion streams this year alone.

In April, Hackworth made his debut as an artist with the release of his first single, "When I Don't" and its alternative version "When I Don't (Stripped), inspired by the rendition of the song performed at his Ryman debut, which earned him a standing ovation. His sophomore single "You Ain't" was released in July. Since then, All Country News, Country Swag and more have lauded Hackworth as a key voice in the next wave of Country music with Country Now naming him one of their "10 Artists To Watch in 2026."

Kicking off 2026 with a big announcement and more music on the way, he will also be supporting Tucker Wetmore and Dasha on the Brunette World Tour in February.

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