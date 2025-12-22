James Dupre and Jacob Tolliver to Appear For Opening of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi's The Killer, The Preacher and The Cowboy Exhibit

(117) James Dupre and Jacob Tolliver will appear at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi on Wednesday, Jan. 21 for a special program to mark the opening of The Killer, The Preacher and the Cowboy: The Legacies of Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Swaggart and Mickey Gilley.

Dupre is a Louisiana-born singer who was named a Country Artist You Need to Know by Rolling Stone and is currently the lead vocalist on the Randy Travis' More Life Tour. Tolliver is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter and pianist who opened on tour for Jerry Lee Lewis from 2017 to 2019 and portrayed the icon in Million Dollar Quartet in Las Vegas early in his career.

The program will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will feature a Q&A with Dupre and Tolliver, followed by a special performance. Prior to the program, a reception will be held starting at 6:00 p.m. This event is made possible by sponsors Sun Records and Visit Mississippi. A limited number of tickets are available and will go on sale exclusively to members on Monday, December 22. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased in person at the box office or by visiting grammymuseumms.org.

The Museum's groundbreaking new exhibit, which officially opens to the public the following day on Thursday, Jan. 22, spotlights three entertainment icons (who also happened to be cousins) from Ferriday, Louisiana and Natchez, Mississippi: Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Swaggart and Mickey Gilley. Nicknamed "The Killer," GRAMMY winner Jerry Lee Lewis redefined rock and roll with his electrifying piano style, fiery performances and fearless personality. One of the most influential televangelists of the 20th century, GRAMMY nominee Jimmy Swaggart built a global broadcasting ministry and reshaped modern religious media. Mickey Gilley, a GRAMMY-winning, chart-topping country singer and nightclub owner, became synonymous with honky-tonk hits and Gilley's Club - the Texas hotspot that helped spark the urban cowboy craze.

"Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Swaggart and Mickey Gilley each carved out their own distinct place in American culture, whether through music, entertainment or ministry," said Emily Havens, Executive Director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. "GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is proud to bring to light the stories of these three remarkable cousins from Ferriday and Natchez. Though all three of these legends have since passed on, they continue to have a lasting impact on generations of fans and followers."

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our new exhibit with an exciting program featuring talented rising stars James Dupre and Jacob Tolliver," said Emily Havens, Executive Director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. "With Dupre's deep roots in Louisiana and Tolliver's time on tour with the great Jerry Lee Lewis, it's sure to be a memorable evening of music and conversation."

The Killer, The Preacher and the Cowboy exhibit will be on display at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi through 2026. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Museum is closed on Mondays.

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