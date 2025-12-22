Janet Devlin's 'My Little Christmas Special' Now Streaming Online

(Reybee) Irish singer-songwriter Janet Devlin surprises and delights fans with a full-length "My Little Christmas Special" on YouTube. This seasonal offering features a wealth of her original Christmas songs and covers, alongside a boisterous rendition of "Fairytale of New York" with fellow collaborator and artist Maddox Jones.

In the wake of her deluxe album release, Not My First Emotional Rodeo, Janet and label OKGood Records decided to ring out the year in style and devised a special program of her popular Christmas releases to bring the festive spirit to her fans and followers, and get them singing their way into the holidays.

Janet explains: "This Christmas special is something that I've been wanting to do for so long and it finally came into being! I'm so grateful to my label and fans as I was able to bring together a wonderful group of musicians to help make this a reality. Of course, I had to have John and Mike to accompany me, and I was lucky enough to have the amazing Marc Rapson (a.k.a. 'Mr Vox') on keys. Even manager Rick came out of retirement to play the drums and the all-important jingle bells! Having some of my dearest fans in the room made it all the more special. I had a blast and definitely left the studio that day feeling VERY festive! I loved sharing the experience with Maddox - he's such a beautiful soul and an exceptional writer, I might have known that we'd have a brilliant time!"

Recorded live at George Ezra's Hotel Quebec Recording Studio in Hertford, UK, Janet welcomed a specially invited audience to experience the session, bringing a warmth and closeness to proceedings. She intertwines sensitive renditions of Christmas classics such as "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" and "White Christmas" around hyped-up, vibrant originals, including "Christmas Kiss," "Something Beginning With Christmas," and the audience-participation-filled "Happy Holidays." Maddox performed his 2024 Christmas single "It's Christmas Time" to delighted spectators, and the pair also duetted on "Fairytale of New York," prompting further sing-alongs from the assembled crowd. The fairy light-draped studio becomes the epicentre of Yuletide, and the 45-minute special leaves you feeling full of the joys of Christmas.

After taking the country music live scene by storm in 2025, Janet is already lining up appearances throughout 2026 at Country Calling and In It Together Festival with more to be announced in the coming weeks. Janet also currently appears in a high-profile ad campaign for Galgorm Collection who used her rendition of "Time After Time" for its 2025 Christmas film Christmas All Around, which also led to Janet featuring on the front cover of the Ulster Tatler.

Her November 2024 album, Emotional Rodeo was a major success, reaching #1 on the iTunes Country Chart, #4 on the UK Official Country Artists Albums Chart, #5 on the UK Official Indie Breakers Chart, and #21 on the UK Official Independent Albums Chart. Every single landed coveted month-long positions on the BBC Radio 2 B & C list playlists, alongside press coverage in the likes of Daily Express, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, The Sun, OK!, Record Collector, The Irish Post, The Irish News, Wonderland, CelebMix, ATC, VIP Magazine, and Record of the Day. Janet appeared for a session on The Scott Mills Radio 2 Breakfast Show ahead of C2C Festival 2025 and has received praise from the likes of Russell Crowe, who previously took her on tour and continues to applaud her talent - comparing her to Stevie Nicks and admiring her ability to be both "ethereal" and "very direct" on stage.

Currently in the studio finishing off her new album, Janet is poised to enter 2026 riding high in the saddle with more country music releases firmly in her sights - with her fans chomping at the bit to hear more!

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